Leeds United face a quick rematch against Championship visitors Preston North End on Sunday, for which three men have already been ruled out and another five are doubts.
Daniel Farke’s side took on Preston at Deepdale on Boxing Day and fell to a 1-0 defeat after playing the majority of the second half with ten men following keeper Illan Meslier’s straight red card. Meslier has since served a three-game ban and returned to the starting lineup for last weekend’s clash at Cardiff City in which Leeds recorded a third consecutive 3-0 victory.
Preston, meanwhile, bounced back from three successive defeats with a 2-0 win at home to Bristol City but suffered injuries in the contest. Leeds were also without four players for their trip to Cardiff in which Farke’s side suffered a new injury. Here, we run through the injuries from both camps ahead of Sunday’s noon showdown at Elland Road.
1. Pascal Struijk (doubt)
Struijk has been out with a groin/adductor injury and may return this weekend but Farke said he had no chance of being involved last weekend at Cardiff which raises at least some doubt. Photo: Jess Hornby
2. Liam Cooper (doubt)
Cooper could be in a similar boat to Struijk in that might be back available this weekend but that depends on how the skipper is with his groin issues that again kept him out against Cardiff. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
3. Brad Potts (doubt)
The Preston midfielder was suffering from a tight calf in last weekend's 3-0 win at home to Bristol City and came off with ten minutes left but boss Ryan Lowe reported afterwards that he expected Potts to be fine. Photo: Jess Hornby
4. Ched Evans (knee)
The Preston striker recently suffered a knee injury but Lowe also sounded hopeful about Evans afterwards, saying: " We scanned him and checked it and it's all good." Photo: Jess Hornby
5. Alan Browne (doubt)
Browne was taken off at the interval of last weekend's win against Bristol City, after which boss Lowe revealed that the midfielder had a niggling groin, near his stomach and that he had been playing through the pain barrier. Lowe added that Preston would need to look after him and get him some down days as well. Photo: Jess Hornby
6. Karl Darlow (out)
Darlow remains out as he recovers from a dislocated thumb. Photo: George Wood