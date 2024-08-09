Portsmouth are back in the country’s second tier for the first time since 2012 following last season’s impressive promotion as League One champions. The club have brought in new faces ahead of the new campaign but two of the recruits are set to miss Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Elland Road as part of early injury problems for John Mousinho’s side.
Leeds boss Daniel Farke, meanwhile, provided very unusual team news at his pre-match press conference on Thursday, ahead of which there were big doubts about summer signing Jayden Bogle. Following the updates from both Farke and Mousinho, here we run through the injuries from both sides ahead of Saturday’s 12.30pm kick-off at LS11.
1. Jayden Bogle (back)
Summer signing Bogle limped off during last weekend's final friendly against Valencia but boss Daniel Farke was optimistic the right back had only suffered a dead leg and confirmed at his pre-match press conference that Bogle was fine. Photo: Stu Forster
2. Pascal Struijk (back)
Struijk has not featured in a competitive game since Boxing Day's defeat at Preston, after which a groin injury ultimately required surgery and ended his campaign. But the centre-back has returned with a bang and has featured heavily in pre-season. Photo: Richard Sellers
3. Patrick Bamford (back)
Bamford missed the end of last season due to a knee injury which then required surgery but the Whites no 9 is now back in the mix, Photo: Stu Forster
4. Dan James (back)
Flying winger James was a doubt for the Valencia friendly with an adductor strain but made a quick return to start. Photo: Stu Forster
5. Josh Murphy (doubt)
Signed this summer from Oxford United, new Pompey recruit Murphy limped off during last weekend's friendly against Charlton Athletic and is being assessed ahead of the trip to Elland Road. Boss John Mousinho said: “We’re assessing him on a daily basis and whether the weekend is too soon for him, I don’t know yet." Photo: Cameron Howard
6. Tom McIntyre (out)
Pompey defender McIntyre is out with a hamstring strain. Boss Mousinho said: "Tom has a slight strain on the hamstring and has been back out on the grass running, so shouldn’t be out for too long." Photo: Pete Norton
