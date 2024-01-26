Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle injury news with 9 ruled out and 1 doubtful but 2 returning

Boss Daniel Farke named an unchanged side for Wednesday night’s Championship hosting of Norwich City in which a first-half Patrick Bamford header from a Dan James cross secured a 1-0 victory and a fifth win on the spin. But Leeds were already without four injured players and for the contest the Whites then saw two more go off during the success.

Plymouth, meanwhile, had two men out for last weekend’s league hosting of Cardiff City in which Ian Foster’s side recorded a 3-1 victory. But Foster will be without three players who featured against the Bluebirds for the weekend trip to Leeds. Here, we run though the injuries and absentees from both camps which has left a full team of players out.