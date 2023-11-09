"I never talked about the starting lineup because I also think that the opponents will listen to my press conference. We have also some other options definitely for sure. But I have spoken a lot about my appreciation for Liam. He has been like a leader in this dressing room and he is so important for this group and I have also got the feeling, especially for this game he will play an unbelievably important role because he has this experience. We have a pretty exciting young group and I like to work with young players but the value of experience of players like Liam, like Luke, like Karl Darlow, to have this experience with players is quite crucial. I think for this game, I think we have to be even more spot on and focused than for the Leicester game because for me, two situations during the season are always important. The first is once there is a little setback and a little disappointing result, how you react and we have had this already in the season but we have always reacted so far in a really good manner with really good play and especially with really good performances and really good results. But the other topic is after a game where everyone praises you, when you are in the spotlight game like like we did away at Leicester with a well deserved clean sheet win and everyone is praising us and the pundits are praising us and the press are praising us and our supporters are enjoying the week and the players are enjoying this amazing win - but then to make sure that the next game, the next home game that everyone expects 'okay, we are capable to win at the away ground against the unbeaten leaders, we are capable to win this then the next home game is easy - it feels a bit like another day in the office. No, no. You have to make sure that in this game we are even more on it because in this league you have to make sure that there is not one game where you go into this game as just another game in the office because for Plymouth it will be one the games of the season. They have worked so hard over the last course of the season to have these games, an away game at a full packed Elland Road. For each and every player it's a highlight of the season. If we go into this game with the attitude of it's just another home game and just another day in the office, we have no chance to win the points. But this game has the same value as the Leicester game because it's also about three points and we have to make sure that we go into it and everyone is prepared in a perfect way and to be honest we need the whole stadium - we need the ticket office, we need the guys who sell the burgers, we need each and every supporter to make sure that we create an atmosphere where it is outstanding where it is impressive for our opponents but where we make sure it's our fortress, it's Elland Road. I want our supporters even more excited and even more on it in this game to create an even better atmosphere than in the away game stands at Leicester because we need this and we need this attitude also with the group of players and for this players like Luke Ayling, like Karl Darlow, like Liam Cooper are crucial and we need them to create this atmosphere because this three points have the same value like the other three points. It's not like okay, we can look back and be 99 per cent. No, we have to be even more on it and everyone who is in the stadium tomorrow has to make sure - not tomorrow, tomorrow would be a bit too early but on Saturday has to make sure that we are really absolutely on it and create a buzzing atmosphere because we want to keep going and we want to win the next pretty important points."