Whites boss Daniel Farke made two changes to his side for Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Preston North End in which Jayden Bogle returned from injury to start at right back and Joel Piroe came in for Mateo Joseph upfront. Oxford boss Des Buckingham, meanwhile, ultimately took charge of his side for the last time in Saturday’s hosting of Sheffield Wednesday. The newly-promoted Us fell to a 3-1 defeat which left the team 20th in the table and just one point clear of the dropzone. Oxford then made the huge change of deciding to sack Buckingham in the aftermath of defeat and a trip to Leeds is next in Saturday afternoon’s 3pm kick-off at Elland Road in which second plays fifth bottom. Both teams will have a full week to prepare for the fixture but several players are already out or doubtful although four more are ‘back’. Here, we run through the team news from both sides.