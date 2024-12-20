Whites boss Daniel Farke made two changes to his side for Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Preston North End in which Jayden Bogle returned from injury to start at right back and Joel Piroe came in for Mateo Joseph upfront. Boss Des Buckingham, meanwhile, ultimately took charge of Oxford for the last time in Saturday’s hosting of Sheffield Wednesday. The newly-promoted Us fell to a 3-1 defeat which left the team 20th in the table and just one point clear of the dropzone. Oxford then made the huge change of deciding to sack Buckingham in the aftermath of defeat and a trip to Leeds is next in Saturday afternoon’s 3pm kick-off at Elland Road in which second plays fifth bottom. Fresh team news has now been provided for the contest and here we run through who is out, doubtful or back from both sides.
1. Pascal Struijk (doubt)
A big new doubt and one of two of them for the Whites. Boss Daniel Farke revealed at Thursday's pre-match press conference that Struijk was struggling with tightness in his hamstring and had not trained for the last two days. The defender was given a 50-50 chance by the club's medical department but Farke labelled him as a "major doubt.” Photo: George Wood
2. Max Wober (doubt)
The other new Leeds doubt. Wober was a doubt for last weekend's clash at Preston due to a swollen knee but made the bench and was an unused substitute. Farke, though, revealed at Thursday's presser that Wober had experienced a setback in training on Wednesday, knee problems preventing him from training. The Whites boss said Wober was facing a tight race but admitted that it looked like he wouldn't be available to face Oxford. "Disappointing for us but especially for him," said Farke. "We hope it's not too bad.” Photo: George Wood
3. Louie Sibley (doubt)
Oxford's England youth international midfielder Sibley has been out since the start of November with an ankle injury but the 23-year-old was due to return at some point this month. Photo: Warren Little
4. Siriki Dembele (doubt)
Oxford winger Dembele was also due to return at some point this month having also been out of late with an ankle injury. Photo: Bryn Lennon
5. Junior Firpo (out)
Whites left back Firpo suffered a serious hamstring injury in the 2-0 win at home to Derby County on December 7. The defender is thought to be looking at four to six weeks out. Photo: George Wood
6. Ilia Gruev (out)
United's Bulgarian international midfielder Gruev still on the comeback trail from knee surgery. Farke has said it will still be "a while" before Gruev is back in team training. Photo: George Wood
