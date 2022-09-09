Here's the agenda for Marsch at Thorp Arch this afternoon when he sits down with the press at 1.30pm.Team newsThe club said on Saturday that Rasmus Kristensen was expected to be fine for Nottingham Forest but a report emerged from The Telegraph's Mike McGrath in midweek that cast doubt on the Dane's involvement. Is Luke Ayling fit enough, after a 20-minute cameo at Brentford, to start at right-back or will Marsch once again turn to youngster Cody Drameh? Is Junior Firpo close to a return at left-back, or even a place on the bench on Monday?Elsewhere Marsch has a potential selection dilemma up front with Patrick Bamford champing at the bit to take on his boyhood club, with the benefit of 45 minutes in London at the weekend.Liam Cooper could come in too, after making a return to the matchday squad at the weekend.And will Willy Gnonto be involved in the squad just yet or is it too soon for the new signing?The oppositionNottingham Forest are, as Joe Gelhardt joked this week, 'difficult to analyse' thanks to an influx of summer signings far beyond that at most other clubs. How does Marsch go about preparing for Steve Cooper's challenge and what, other than a difficult game, is he expecting from them?FormHow has the mood been in the camp this week after that 5-2 defeat at Brentford and what has Marsch done to lift it? He has been keen to stress that some of the fanfare after the Chelsea victory may have been a little over the top, even warning prior to Brighton that a 'smack in the face' is always around the corner in the Premier League. But the nature of that Brentford defeat must have come as a shock to the system of the new boys especially. Is the Forest game a vital one given the context of the last week or so?Managing from the standMarsch received a red card on Saturday and an FA charge to boot, so does he expect to be on the touchline and has he appealed? He previously stated, about Thomas Tuchel, that it was only right to miss the next game after a red. And how will he deal with that scenario? Has he yet had the chance to discuss officiating with anyone in charge?