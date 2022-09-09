Leeds United v Nottingham Forest: Jesse Marsch press conference cancelled after game postponed

Leeds will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s 5-2 reverse at Brentford whilst Forest have conceded 11 goals in three consecutive defeats although one of those setbacks came via a 6-0 thumping at Manchester City.

Whites boss Marsch is due to face the press at 1.30pm although Leeds are still waiting to learn if the game will go ahead following the sad death of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II, on Thursday afternoon.

A decision from the Premier League as to whether this weekend’s games will be played is expected by lunchtime and we will bring you all the very latest news from Marsch’s press conference including injury updates here, should the press conference go ahead.

FACING THE PRESS: Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.