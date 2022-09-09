Leeds United v Nottingham Forest: Jesse Marsch press conference cancelled after game postponed
Whites head coach Jesse Marsch is due to face the media today ahead of Monday evening’s Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest at Elland Road.
Leeds will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s 5-2 reverse at Brentford whilst Forest have conceded 11 goals in three consecutive defeats although one of those setbacks came via a 6-0 thumping at Manchester City.
Whites boss Marsch is due to face the press at 1.30pm although Leeds are still waiting to learn if the game will go ahead following the sad death of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II, on Thursday afternoon.
A decision from the Premier League as to whether this weekend’s games will be played is expected by lunchtime and we will bring you all the very latest news from Marsch’s press conference including injury updates here, should the press conference go ahead.
The Government has advised the Premier League ‘there is no obligation’ to postpone fixtures this weekend and has left the decision to the organisation’s discretion.
Leeds United v Nottingham Forest: Jesse Marsch press conference - CANCELLED
Last updated: Friday, 09 September, 2022, 13:46
For Jesse Marsch’s pre-Forest press conference, if the game and indeed the press conference goes ahead following yesterday’s sad death of Her Majesty The Queen. Still no decision from the Premier League, and, ultimately, it is up to them.
BREAKING - Premier League games to be called off according to latest reports
Klopp presser cancelled, not looking good
GAME IS OFF
Premier League statement in full:
“At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.
Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive said: “We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country. As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.
“This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”
Further updates regarding Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course.”
Manchester United game update
Full story as Leeds United v Nottingham Forest is postponed along with rest of weekend’s games
Press conference off, confirmed
Not surprisingly