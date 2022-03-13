Leeds United v Norwich City team news: Three changes as Patrick Bamford starts

Bamford returned from a three-month lay off due to injury setbacks when coming on as a second-half substitute in Thursday night's 3-0 loss at home to Aston Villa, the no 9 introduced in the 58th minute.

But the striker now starts as part of three changes to the team as Diego Llorente and Mateusz Klich also come into the XI at the expense of Jack Harrison, Robin Koch and the injured Junior Firpo.

Firpo was stretchered off in the closing stages against Villa with suspected medial collateral ligament damage.

STARTING: Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Harrison and Koch drop to the bench whilst teen striker Joe Gelhardt also has to make do with a place amongst the substitutes as Rodrigo keeps his place in the front line despite being hooked at half-time against Villa.

Dan James now appears set to play on the left wing whilst Stuart Dallas is likely to cover for Firpo at left back.

Key duo Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper are nearing their returns from hamstring injuries but are not involved, Marsch looking at the forthcoming international break to get the pair up to 100 per cent.

Tyler Roberts (hamstring tear) and Leo Hjelde (knee) are longer term absentees, Roberts facing around three months out.

Marsch hopes that Hjelde will be back within weeks as opposed to months following knee surgery.

Former Whites right back Sam Byram once again misses out for Norwich for whom boss Dean Smith has made three changes to the team.

Grant Hanley is absent having tested positive for Covd-19 whilst Christoph Zimmerman and Mathias Normann also drop out of the side having been taken off at the half-time interval of Thursday's 3-1 loss at home to Chesea.

Both had trained since but Zimmerman is missing altogether whilst Normann only makes the bench.

Ben Gibson, Lukas Rupp and Milot Rashica all start as the three changes made to the side.

Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah are longer-term absentees.

Leeds United: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas; Forshaw, Klich; Raphinha, James; Rodrigo, Bamford. Subs: Klaesson, Cresswell, Shackleton, Koch, Bate, Harrison, Summerville, Greenwood, Gelhardt.

Norwich City: Krul; Aarons, Kabak, Gibson, Williams; Lees-Melou, Rupp; Sargent, McLean, Rashica, Pukki. Subs: Gunn (GK), Tomkinson, Giannoulis, Sorensen, Normann, Gilmour, Dowell, Placheta, Rowe.

Referee: Stuart Attwell.