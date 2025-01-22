Leeds United v Norwich City live: Updates from Elland Road, Brenden Aaronson and Manor Solomon boosts, TV details
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Here, upon landing at LS11, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up and line-ups before in-game updates and analysis followed by post-match reaction. The 7.45pm kick-off is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Plus.
Leeds United v Norwich City live
7.45pm kick-off
As Leeds face Norwich under the Elland Road lights tonight.
Another big night, good evening from Elland Road
Looking good, stage is set
A very big 6 days
Not just tonight’s visit of Norwich, but also the huge matter of Monday evening’s clash against key promotion rivals Burnley at Turf Moor. The Clarets begin the evening three points behind Leeds in fourth place but with the Whites and Burnley having played a game less. You would expect Burnley to win at Plymouth this evening - albeit you never know - and at the very least keeping the three point gap back to the Clarets would be huge ahead of Monday night’s showdown., never mind going top and one point above Sheffield United again. Aaronson and Solomon were both facing late checks for tonight but Farke sounded pretty hopeful about Aaronson. Solomon rated 50-50. But it would be no surprise to see changes out wide anyway given the options that Farke has. Perhaps Gnonto and Ramazani to come in for Solomon and James. Maybe James keeping his place if Aaronson is given a rest, perhaps with Gnonto at no 10. It will also be interesting to see who starts at left back, Byram getting the nod v Sheffield Wednesday but with Firpo and also Wober back in the mix. Firpo was an unused sub so perhaps Byram again with Firpo introduced from the bench. Struijk and Bamford both out (hamstring injuries). Arrivals at around 6.15pm and team news at 6.45pm.
Huge confidence in Whites - how the bookies see it
Arrivals - double boost
Aaronson and Solomon both here
Piroe and Ampadu
The first two Leeds players out to the pitch.
Dan James
Another one out briefly to the pitch as the trio meet some fans pitch-side
Unchanged FC
Leeds United v Norwich City: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Byram; Rothwell, Tanaka; James, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe.
Leeds bench
Leeds subs: Darlow, Schmidt, Firpo, Wober, Gruev, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Gnonto, Joseph.
Norwich team and bench
Team news in full
Warm ups
Getting underway here at Elland Road.
Warm ups done
Players heading back down the tunnel, not as cold as it has been but not exactly warm, around four-five degrees, hopefully Leeds will warm everybody up by returning to the top of the table, all eyes on Burnley at Plymouth too which is an 8pm kick-off.
Predictions
2-0 Leeds is the general shout here from speaking to a few folk including chief reporter Graham Smyth who watched Norwich at Bramall Lane at the weekend and wasn’t exactly impressed with them. I’d go along with 2-0 too, hopefully 3-0 for comfort.
Here we go!
All set at Elland Road.
Underway!
1: Norwich kick us off.
GOOOAAAAAALLLLL!!!!!!!
After 32 seconds!!!!
