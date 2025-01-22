Leeds United v Norwich City live: Updates from Elland Road, Brenden Aaronson and Manor Solomon boosts, TV details

Not just tonight’s visit of Norwich, but also the huge matter of Monday evening’s clash against key promotion rivals Burnley at Turf Moor. The Clarets begin the evening three points behind Leeds in fourth place but with the Whites and Burnley having played a game less. You would expect Burnley to win at Plymouth this evening - albeit you never know - and at the very least keeping the three point gap back to the Clarets would be huge ahead of Monday night’s showdown., never mind going top and one point above Sheffield United again. Aaronson and Solomon were both facing late checks for tonight but Farke sounded pretty hopeful about Aaronson. Solomon rated 50-50. But it would be no surprise to see changes out wide anyway given the options that Farke has. Perhaps Gnonto and Ramazani to come in for Solomon and James. Maybe James keeping his place if Aaronson is given a rest, perhaps with Gnonto at no 10. It will also be interesting to see who starts at left back, Byram getting the nod v Sheffield Wednesday but with Firpo and also Wober back in the mix. Firpo was an unused sub so perhaps Byram again with Firpo introduced from the bench. Struijk and Bamford both out (hamstring injuries). Arrivals at around 6.15pm and team news at 6.45pm.