Leeds United v Norwich City live: Updates from Elland Road, Brenden Aaronson and Manor Solomon boosts, TV details

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 16:20 BST
Updated 22nd Jan 2025, 19:29 BST
Leeds United take their next steps in their Championship promotion quest this evening with the visit of Norwich City under the Elland Road lights.

Here, upon landing at LS11, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up and line-ups before in-game updates and analysis followed by post-match reaction. The 7.45pm kick-off is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Plus.

Leeds United v Norwich City live

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 17:30 BST

7.45pm kick-off

As Leeds face Norwich under the Elland Road lights tonight.

Wed, 22 Jan, 2025, 17:14 BST

Another big night, good evening from Elland Road

Another big night, good evening from Elland Road

Wed, 22 Jan, 2025, 17:14 BST

Looking good, stage is set

Looking good, stage is set

Wed, 22 Jan, 2025, 17:29 BST

A very big 6 days

Not just tonight’s visit of Norwich, but also the huge matter of Monday evening’s clash against key promotion rivals Burnley at Turf Moor. The Clarets begin the evening three points behind Leeds in fourth place but with the Whites and Burnley having played a game less. You would expect Burnley to win at Plymouth this evening - albeit you never know - and at the very least keeping the three point gap back to the Clarets would be huge ahead of Monday night’s showdown., never mind going top and one point above Sheffield United again. Aaronson and Solomon were both facing late checks for tonight but Farke sounded pretty hopeful about Aaronson. Solomon rated 50-50. But it would be no surprise to see changes out wide anyway given the options that Farke has. Perhaps Gnonto and Ramazani to come in for Solomon and James. Maybe James keeping his place if Aaronson is given a rest, perhaps with Gnonto at no 10. It will also be interesting to see who starts at left back, Byram getting the nod v Sheffield Wednesday but with Firpo and also Wober back in the mix. Firpo was an unused sub so perhaps Byram again with Firpo introduced from the bench. Struijk and Bamford both out (hamstring injuries). Arrivals at around 6.15pm and team news at 6.45pm.

Wed, 22 Jan, 2025, 18:11 BST

Huge confidence in Whites - how the bookies see it

Huge confidence in Whites - how the bookies see it

Wed, 22 Jan, 2025, 18:28 BST

Arrivals - double boost

Aaronson and Solomon both here

Wed, 22 Jan, 2025, 18:32 BST

Piroe and Ampadu

The first two Leeds players out to the pitch.

Wed, 22 Jan, 2025, 18:33 BST

Dan James

Another one out briefly to the pitch as the trio meet some fans pitch-side

Wed, 22 Jan, 2025, 18:45 BST

Unchanged FC

Leeds United v Norwich City: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Byram; Rothwell, Tanaka; James, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe.

Wed, 22 Jan, 2025, 18:47 BST

Leeds bench

Leeds subs: Darlow, Schmidt, Firpo, Wober, Gruev, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Gnonto, Joseph.

Wed, 22 Jan, 2025, 18:49 BST

Norwich team and bench

Norwich team and bench

Wed, 22 Jan, 2025, 18:52 BST

Team news in full

Team news in full

Wed, 22 Jan, 2025, 19:09 BST

Warm ups

Getting underway here at Elland Road.

Wed, 22 Jan, 2025, 19:31 BST

Warm ups done

Players heading back down the tunnel, not as cold as it has been but not exactly warm, around four-five degrees, hopefully Leeds will warm everybody up by returning to the top of the table, all eyes on Burnley at Plymouth too which is an 8pm kick-off.

Wed, 22 Jan, 2025, 19:40 BST

Predictions

2-0 Leeds is the general shout here from speaking to a few folk including chief reporter Graham Smyth who watched Norwich at Bramall Lane at the weekend and wasn’t exactly impressed with them. I’d go along with 2-0 too, hopefully 3-0 for comfort.

Wed, 22 Jan, 2025, 19:43 BST

Here we go!

All set at Elland Road.

Wed, 22 Jan, 2025, 19:45 BST

Underway!

1: Norwich kick us off.

Wed, 22 Jan, 2025, 19:46 BSTUpdated 19:47 BST

GOOOAAAAAALLLLL!!!!!!!

After 32 seconds!!!!

