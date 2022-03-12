Leeds United v Norwich City: Key battle, Canaries key man and YEP prediction

Date: Tomorrow

Time: 2pm

Venue: Elland Road

KEY THREAT: Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki, pictured slotting home a second-half penalty in Thursday night's 3-1 loss at home to Chelsea, the forward bagging his second goal in his last two games. Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images.

TV: Not televised

Odds: Leeds win – 11/20; Draw – 16/5; Norwich win – 23/10

Last time at Elland Road: Championship, Saturday, February 2, 2019 - Leeds United 1 (Bamford 90) Norwich City 3 (Vrancic 5, 78, Pukki 35).

Key battle: The six-yard box

In Jesse Marsch’s first two games in charge Leeds wingers have played the ball into the six-yard box dangerously, without a single goal being scored. Raphinha should have scored against Leicester but too often no one has been on the end of the pass. Perhaps then, it’s the wrong pass, but if someone gambles, gets to the back post or darts towards goal then there’s a breakthrough to be had. Leeds need a presence there as attacks finish. They need goals and it seems a potentially fruitful source.

Canaries key man: Teemu Pukki

You would like to think Leeds can restrict Norwich to few chances but any slips or lapses in concentration could be punished by the Canaries’ top goalscorer. Pukki has two goals in two games and says he’s feeling confident again. Leeds have to be so much better defensively than they were against Villa.

YEP verdict: Leeds United 2 Norwich City 0

This is a game Leeds should and must win, but so too was Newcastle United at home in January and they not only lost that one but spiralled into an eight-game winless streak. There can be no excuses, Norwich are in equally dreadful form and Leeds boast a better squad. The first goal is absolutely key because if it goes the wrong way the atmosphere could work against an already fragile Leeds. I think it will and I think they will win. The scoreline won’t matter but I’ll go for 2-0.