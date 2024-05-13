Leeds United v Norwich City injury news with 5 out and 2 doubts but star back for second leg

Sunday lunchtime’s first leg at Carrow Road ended in a goalless draw, Whites boss Daniel Farke aggrieved that a Junior Firpo goal was disallowed for Georginio Rutter being deemed offside. Willy Gnonto also saw claims for a penalty turned down as he was fouled on the edge of the box. The contest ultimately ended 0-0, leaving everything to play for in Thursday night’s second leg at Elland Road in an 8pm kick-off.
The winners of Thursday evening’s contest will then face either West Brom or Southampton in a Wembley play-off final for a place in the country’s top flight. The play-off final will take place in a 3pm kick-off on Sunday, May 26, potentially offering players who are currently sidelined a longer window of opportunity to get fit.
But five men are definitely out of Thursday’s second leg for which two more are doubtful but a star has returned. Here, we run through the injuries from both camps.
1. Josh Sargent (doubt/expected back)
Norwich striker Sargent was forced off injured in the closing stages of Sunday's first leg with an ankle issue but boss David Wagner is optimistic he will be back for Thursday's second leg although there naturally has be to some element of doubt. Wagner said: "I haven’t spoken with him (Sargent) or the medical department, and obviously he was not able to carry on. He has some problems with his ankle but he is a tough guy. I don’t think this will be a big issue for Thursday in such an important game, but I haven’t spoken with him." Photo: Stephen Pond
2. Ashley Barnes (doubt)
Barnes suffered a calf injury ahead of the regular season finale at Birmingham but boss David Wagner says there is a chance that he could return for Thursday's second leg but not a huge chance. Wagner said: "I don’t think there is a big chance, but we know Barnesy is Barnesy and I know that our medical department works 24/7, so I won’t rule him out, but the chance is not huge.” Photo: Marc Atkins
3. Onel Hernandez (out)
A big player for Norwich whose season was ended in February when he broke his foot in training. Photo: Julian Finney
4. Liam Gibbs (out)
Another Norwich player whose season is over, 21-year-old midfielder suffering a thigh injury in last month's 2-2 draw at Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Stephen Pond
5. Pascal Struijk (out)
Struijk's season was ended by surgery on a groin injury which has kept him out since Boxing Day. Photo: George Wood
6. Stuart Dallas (out)
The Northern Irishman has Leeds experience of the play-offs having been part of the Marcelo Bielsa squad that lost in the semi-finals to Derby County but Dallas has been unable to recover from a femoral fracture and is retiring this summer. His experience, though, should be a huge asset to the Whites now. Photo: Ed Sykes
