Leeds United v Norwich City injury news with 5 out and 2 doubts but star back for second leg

1 . Josh Sargent (doubt/expected back)

Norwich striker Sargent was forced off injured in the closing stages of Sunday's first leg with an ankle issue but boss David Wagner is optimistic he will be back for Thursday's second leg although there naturally has be to some element of doubt. Wagner said: "I haven't spoken with him (Sargent) or the medical department, and obviously he was not able to carry on. He has some problems with his ankle but he is a tough guy. I don't think this will be a big issue for Thursday in such an important game, but I haven't spoken with him."