Leeds United v Norwich City injury news as 4 out and 2 doubts after Daniel Farke update

The latest fitness updates ahead of Leeds United vs Norwich City.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 24th Jan 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2024, 07:39 GMT

Leeds United will continue their push for a place in the Championship play-offs at the end of the season when they take on Norwich City this evening. Daniel Farke will hope for a league double over his former side when the Whites host the Canaries at Elland Road.

The last meeting was a five-goal thriller with Leeds taking the edge thanks to a Crysencio Summerville brace and an own goal from Shane Duffy.

Both sides will enter the clash in a run of positive form — Leeds last pipped Preston North End to three points, while Norwich beat West Brom 2-0 at Carrow Road. A total of 13 points currently separate the two sides in the Championship but both are on course for securing a play-off spot as they both battle the competition for promotion.

Farke delivered a potential boost on Willy Gnonto during his latest press conference as he discussed his side's fitness levels. Ahead of this evening's clash, the YEP has taken a look at the latest injury updates for both Leeds and Norwich.

The Italy international missed Sunday's win against Preston North End and is a doubt for the game with the Canaries after suffering a hip injury. However, Farke revealed in his latest update that Gnonto is a 'question mark' for the bench against Norwich.

The Italy international missed Sunday's win against Preston North End and is a doubt for the game with the Canaries after suffering a hip injury. However, Farke revealed in his latest update that Gnonto is a 'question mark' for the bench against Norwich. Photo: George Wood

A groin injury ruled Struijk out of the win against North End and he is expected to miss out once again on Wednesday night.

Darlow remains out as he recovers from a dislocated thumb. Photo: George Wood

Dallas continues on the long comeback trail from the femoral fracture he suffered against Manchester City back in April of 2022. Photo: Stu Forster

The former Sunderland defender is expected to miss his side's trip to Elland Road after sitting out their 2-0 win against West Brom with a hamstring injury. Photo: Naomi Baker

The Scotland defender is a doubt after missing the win against the Baggies. Photo: Stephen Pond

