Leeds United will continue their push for a place in the Championship play-offs at the end of the season when they take on Norwich City this evening. Daniel Farke will hope for a league double over his former side when the Whites host the Canaries at Elland Road.

The last meeting was a five-goal thriller with Leeds taking the edge thanks to a Crysencio Summerville brace and an own goal from Shane Duffy.

Both sides will enter the clash in a run of positive form — Leeds last pipped Preston North End to three points, while Norwich beat West Brom 2-0 at Carrow Road. A total of 13 points currently separate the two sides in the Championship but both are on course for securing a play-off spot as they both battle the competition for promotion.

Farke delivered a potential boost on Willy Gnonto during his latest press conference as he discussed his side's fitness levels. Ahead of this evening's clash, the YEP has taken a look at the latest injury updates for both Leeds and Norwich.

1 . Doubt: Willy Gnonto (Leeds United) The Italy international missed Sunday's win against Preston North End and is a doubt for the game with the Canaries after suffering a hip injury. However, Farke revealed in his latest update that Gnonto is a 'question mark' for the bench against Norwich.

2 . OUT: Pascal Struijk (Leeds United) A groin injury ruled Struijk out of the win against North End and he is expected to miss out once again on Wednesday night.

3 . OUT: Karl Darlow (Leeds United) Darlow remains out as he recovers from a dislocated thumb.

4 . OUT: Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) Dallas continues on the long comeback trail from the femoral fracture he suffered against Manchester City back in April of 2022.

5 . OUT: Danny Batth (Norwich City) The former Sunderland defender is expected to miss his side's trip to Elland Road after sitting out their 2-0 win against West Brom with a hamstring injury.