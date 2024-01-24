Leeds United v Norwich City injury news as 4 out and 2 doubts after Daniel Farke update
The latest fitness updates ahead of Leeds United vs Norwich City.
Leeds United will continue their push for a place in the Championship play-offs at the end of the season when they take on Norwich City this evening. Daniel Farke will hope for a league double over his former side when the Whites host the Canaries at Elland Road.
The last meeting was a five-goal thriller with Leeds taking the edge thanks to a Crysencio Summerville brace and an own goal from Shane Duffy.
Both sides will enter the clash in a run of positive form — Leeds last pipped Preston North End to three points, while Norwich beat West Brom 2-0 at Carrow Road. A total of 13 points currently separate the two sides in the Championship but both are on course for securing a play-off spot as they both battle the competition for promotion.
Farke delivered a potential boost on Willy Gnonto during his latest press conference as he discussed his side's fitness levels. Ahead of this evening's clash, the YEP has taken a look at the latest injury updates for both Leeds and Norwich.