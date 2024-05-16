Leeds United v Norwich City: Canaries man makes Elland Road atmosphere claim

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United host Norwich City this evening in their all-important Championship play-off semi-final second leg

Norwich City will travel to face Leeds United without fearing the potential impact of the vociferous Elland Road crowd. Norwich missed the chance to make the most of their home advantage in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final against Leeds and consequently they make the trip to West Yorkshire on the back of a hard fought goalless draw.

Nevertheless, they know that one goal could make all the difference this evening as they bid to end their two-year stay in the second tier. Of course, if Norwich are to stun Leeds and book their place in this month's Championship play-off final, they will need to deal with what promises to be an electrifying atmosphere.

Tonight's sell out crowd are more than aware of the role they have to play in helping Daniel Farke's side over the line against the Canaries and in showing their support for the Whites, they will hope to make things as difficult as possible for the visitors under the lights. Norwich can expect to walk into a hostile environment then, but skipper Kenny McLean insists the East Anglian outfit are more than ready for what awaits them, with their game plan set to revolve around dampening the home fans spirits early on.

"These are the occasions that we want to be involved in as footballers, massive games that mean so much to everyone," McLean said while previewing the clash. "It means so much to the club, fans and to us as players. This is what I want.

"This is what I want to be involved in, and we want to be involved in. We've given ourselves an opportunity, so we will go there and relish it. It's about showing character on the pitch. This is what we need to do. We're going to a difficult venue, it'll be hostile, tough, and we're playing against a really good team, but the belief is there."

He added: "You saw how we started (in the first leg) and that really gets the crowd up, so we need to quieten them early and hopefully control the game in the way that we did in the first half an hour. We need to go and really stamp our authority on the match because we've got quality, and you can see how much they've got as well. They've got the young player and player of the year, so we need to go and show how good we are.

"They are a very good team, and they will be disappointed to be here, really. They were in a good position, and they were there because of the quality they've got. They've got good players, and we need to nullify that. It's about us going there and showing our quality."