Leeds United v Newcastle United: YEP Jury give their big-match predictions

KEITH INGHAM

After that splendid 3-2 win over West Ham, Leeds United come back to Elland Road to face ‘money bags’ Newcastle United for a rare Saturday 3pm kick-off.

Newcastle have new owners and a new manager since we played them in September.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The return from suspension of Diego Llorente at the heart of Leeds United's defence gives head coach Marcelo Bielsa more selection options for the visit of Newcastle. Picture: Simon Hulme/JPIMedia.

They have already spent nearly £40million in the January transfer window with Kieran Trippier and ex-Leeds striker Chris Wood the players the owners are pinning their hopes on to get them out of the bottom three.

More additions are expected before the transfer window closes.

After that superb performance at West Ham, many will hope for more of the same because Newcastle aren’t having the best of times and managed only a 1-1 home draw with Watford last weekend.

I think, if Leeds can get the first goal, they just might have enough to get another important three points but expect a tight affair with a great atmosphere; games with the Toon usually are and both sets of fans are very vocal.

New Magpies signing Kieran Trippier. Picture: PA Wire.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Newcastle United 1.

DAVID WATKINS

Every game now feels like an opportunity to build momentum.

The Burnley win was massive and gave us breathing space while the West Ham result has given us hope that it will be onwards and upwards now and we’ll not be looking over our shoulders any longer. For that to be the case, we must not slip up at home to the Toon.

Recent Newcastle United signing, former Leeds striker Chris Wood, left, in Premier League action against Watford earlier this month. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Like every game, it will be tough, not least because they have so much to lose and they have already strengthened their armoury with the addition of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood.

We must fancy our chances though as they are yet to show any improvement although I anticipate they will eventually.

If we can continue to show the same ‘MO’ and will to win that we showed last week, then we ought to be fine; we need to remind ourselves that we were a few inches from a 5-2 result at the London Stadium had Raphinha’s free-kick gone in and had Matty Klich’s shot not brushed Rodrigo.

In fact, I’d argue we ought to have had six … Dan James will know what I mean!

Jack Harrison celebrates with team-mates after scoring Leeds United's first goal at West Ham. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Newcastle United 1.

ANDREW DALTON

It’s amazing what back-to-back wins can do for the club!

Following victories over Burnley at Elland Road and West Ham at the London Stadium, Leeds go in search of three in a row for the first time since last May, when the side won its last four fixtures of the season when they face a struggling Newcastle United side at Elland Road tomorrow afternoon.

It will be very interesting to see the line-up at 2pm, with Diego Llorente back from suspension but sadly Patrick Bamford has picked up another injury and misses out.

I would hazard a guess that Llorente could replace the unlucky Junior Firpo who went off last weekend.

As for the visitors, they have bought in both Kieran Trippier and former Whites striker Chris Wood, but still can’t get that second league win of the season.

I can’t see that coming here as I fancy a full house in West Yorkshire to heap more misery on Eddie Howe’s side and pull Leeds further away from the relegation battle.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Newcastle United 0.

ANDY RHODES

I don’t think anyone can argue that this is the biggest game of the season so far, can they?

With Leeds climbing up the table in recent weeks, they have left behind any immediate danger, but we’re all still looking over our shoulders rather than up the table. And the table this season seems as tight as ever it could be.

A Leeds win could put them level on points with 10th-placed Leicester City but a defeat would be devastating.

United’s performances in the last two league games has shown that they are well up for the fight, scoring as many goals as they did in the previous six games.

With players returning from injury and suspension, Marcelo Bielsa will have a relatively strong squad to choose from. Newcastle themselves are missing key players but will know that a win may take them out of the relegation zone.

The atmosphere in Elland Road will be tense and nervy but, if any side has shown their survival credentials in the last few weeks, it has been Leeds United.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Newcastle United 1.

MIKE GILL

After their epic performance against West Ham, Marcelo Bielsa and his wonderful Whites should have a very warm welcome back to their spiritual home.

Newcastle are having a stinker of a season but they will not be a pushover. Individually, they have some fine players in their squad; Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Joelinton and Almiron could all find gainful employment elsewhere in the Premier League.

They are now joined by Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood plus whoever else the owners decide to bring in.

Their problems are collectively. Eddie Howe’s unenviable task is to somehow mould a team together that will stay up.

This job has to be carried out as the clock runs down and survival looks a tougher and tougher task.

At times, Eddie looks like a rabbit caught in the headlights. He seems to know that, whatever he does at Newcastle, his burning ambition is to collect his sack of cash and escape to the balmy south coast at the end of the season. No complacency please Leeds.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Newcastle United 2.