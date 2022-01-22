Leeds United v Newcastle United team news - Rodrigo starts as trio return from injuries to Whites bench

Rodrigo returned following a six-week lay off due to bilateral heel pain as a second-half substitute in last weekend's 3-2 victory at West Ham United and the Spaniard now starts as both he and Diego Llorente come into the side.

Llorente was suspended for Sunday's triumph at the London Stadium but returns to the XI as injured duo Adam Forshaw and Junior Firpo drop out of the side, the pair having both picked up muscular injuries against the Irons.

Youngsters Leo Hjelde and Lewis Bate replaced the duo last weekend but Hjelde and Bate are now back amongst the substitutes.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Gelhardt and Tyler Roberts both return from recent injuries to sit on the bench along with Stuart McKinstry who hobbled off for United's under-23s on Monday night.

Leeds still have a whole host of players out injured, as many as ten.

Patrick Bamford now has an issue at the bottom of his foot and has joined Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper, Jamie Shackleton, Sam Greenwood and Charlie Cresswell on the sidelines in addition to Firpo and Forshaw.

Archie Gray picked up a knock playing for United's under-23s on Monday night and is not involved.

BACK ON THE BENCH: Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Crysencio Summerville - who recently hurt his clavicle - is also not in the squad.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe has made one change to his side, Joe Willock replacing Sean Longstaff who drops to the bench.

Chris Wood starts upfront against his former side.

Callum Wilson, Federico Fernandez, Isaac Hayden and Matt Ritchie are all out injured but Dwight Gayle, Jeff Hendrick and Jamal Lewis make the bench.

Leeds United: Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Llorente, Dallas, Koch, Klich, Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo, James. Subs: Hjelde, Moore, Kenneh, McKinstry, Bate, McCarron, Gelhardt, Roberts​.

Newcastle United: Dúbravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schär, Dummett, Shelvey, Willock, Joelinton, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wood. Subs: Darlow, Clark, Lewis, Hendrick, Manquillo, Longstaff, Murphy, Almirón, Gayle.