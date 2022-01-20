Leeds United v Newcastle United: Marcelo Bielsa press conference LIVE, injuries and latest team news
Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is facing the media ahead of the Whites' Premier League clash with Newcastle United at Elland Road on Saturday.
Leeds will hunt their third consecutive league win when they host fellow strugglers Newcastle this weekend.
The Whites have made a storming start to 2022, claiming a 3-1 victory over relegation rivals Burnley before beating West Ham 3-2 in a thrilling encounter at the London Stadium last weekend.
Now, United face another bottom-of-the-table clash against 19th-placed Toon.
Already nine points clear of the drop zone, things are looking much brighter than they have been for Bielsa's men and a win on Saturday would put further daylight between the Whites and the dreaded dotted line.
A victory for the visitors, meanwhile, would lift Newcastle out of the drop zone.
Bielsa will be speaking to the media at 1pm on Thursday and you can follow everything the Whites boss said with our live blog below.
How important was the unity and support shown by fans during the difficult parts of this season?
It was very important. There’s a phrase that says a team needs to be loved to be able to win, not that they’re loved because they won. All of the teams that are loved are loved because they won. But it is very important to be loved to be able to win. That demands a loyalty and unconditionality throughout the games. To come back from the negative tendency and to develop the play of the team, and from that sense, the fans of Leeds have shown a massive generosity.
What does it say about you and Leeds that you have handed 8 Premier League debuts to get games played when other teams have opted to postpone?
What you’re saying is poorly described. We’ve asked for games to be suspended when the rules gave us the opportunity to have those games suspended. We haven’t asked to suspend games when we haven’t had the reality which would allow that to happen. It’s not that I’m rejecting your praise - the total opposite, I like to be valued. But in this case, your evaluation doesn’t match up with the reality. But it is true that we have used younger players to integrate our teams. To have young players who are part of the formation every weekend has its value. The group is completed, it’s integrated with young players who are in development. And if the club had decided not to counter them, the club should have signed four, five, six players who are older and have a bigger background. To value the work we’ve done. But the real important thing is to manage to create Premier League players. For example, Pascal Struijk is a Premier League player and his origin is identical to those players to whom you are making reference. That is a triumph of the work of the youth teams, because Pascal is a player who has converted himself into a Premier League player, when he started in the immediate team below the first time. So what I think should be judged, or what’s going to be registered as a contribution to the club, is how many of the players who are with the team or accompanying the team, convert themselves into habitual or regular players in the team. For example, if Gelhardt and Hjelde are one of two options for the position they play in for many years, that would mean that they have converted themselves into Premier League players. But that’s still in development, that still hasn’t bee confirmed - they’re taking steps.
Apart from Llorente, are there no other players coming back into the squad?
Llorente and probably Tyler Roberts and Gelhardt. And we maintain the presence of Rodrigo, who played thirty minutes last week.
How big an opportunity will the international break be to prepare for the final stretch?
The players that have rest mid-season makes the percentage of injuries a lot smaller. So the rest is part of the preparation in the life of a footballer. I have the feeling that a high dosage of rest is the most important thing at this point in the season.
What has the mood been in the Leeds camp this week, have you seen a brightness in your players following positive results?
The next game is always the next thing on our minds. But it is true that a victory like that always improves the mood. To prepare a game with the tranquility of a victory is better than doing it without, but the most important thing is always the next game. To have won the last game doesn’t give you any guarantees in the next one. To lose the next one is to take away some of the shine of the previous victory. So we always try to lean on what happened but always looking forward to the next.
What do you think the experience of featuring as Premier League substitute is like for 15-year-old Archie Gray, and what do you see in him?
What has happened to him has been premature. I don’t think it’s good for a player of his age to occupy the space that he has, and have these opportunities. If I could have avoided it, I would have done it. The players, we have to put them in positions where they can assume the problems or possibilities that arise, and obviously Gray is not prepared to compete in the Premier League. But the reality took him to be there deservedly. Every time I form a group for the squad, I always pick the best of those available. Of course, he is a player that is full of virtues. In spite of being so young, he can compete. But clearly his process has been altered to get to be an elite player. He has the resources to achieve it, he will achieve it. He is very, very strong mentally. He has the conditions, the qualities to play in every sector of the pitch. Apart from that, he is a player who is very intelligent. I ignore what his life is, usually, but given how he behaves with us on a day to day basis I can see that his education is really well-controlled.
How important is the relationship between yourself, Marcelo, and Victor Orta, and what is the worth of a Director of Football to a football club?
Moreover than my opinion, there’s evidence of the growth of Leeds United since Victor Orta has been here. The teams are produced through the individualities. In that sense, he has picked well. I think he’s found the adequate players that adapt to the way of playing of Leeds. The majority of them are young, and the players that have arrived here are usually worth more after they’ve been here. That means he’s picked players with a margin of growth, a potential to be better. He’s a person who knows the market very well with regard to young players and different countries. He’s picked young players who are very good. Just to name a few - Pascal, Gelhardt, Hjelde. All of these things, you don’t need me to describe them because I’m describing things that you can see in reality.
What do you make of Eddie Howe’s start as Newcastle United manager from afar?
He’s found a system, a habitual group of players, an eleven which repeats itself regularly, and he’s evened the team out in all of the games, they have been close to every opponent in all of the games they’ve played. This all talks positively about the job that he is doing.
Is this the best that you have seen Raphinha play in a Leeds United shirt?
No, he’s had many games where he has shone. The many actions where he has imbalanced in lots of games. To say that this was his best game in a Leeds shirt, I don’t have it so clear, but he has a player who it is easy to remember his goals, assists, dribbles, and good performances.
How do you view the relegation battle - are Leeds still in it?
We have to see how many points are in play, see what games the other teams have. You have to see in the succession of results which see tendencies - positive or negative - of each team. So after half of the season has passed, to discard any evolution or involution of each team it is not convenient, especially in a league that is so difficult.