Leeds United v Millwall live: Updates from Elland Road in FA Cup clash, Sam Chambers among ten Whites changes
Here, upon landing at Elland Road, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up to the fourth round cup clash followed by line-ups, in-game updates and then post-match reaction and analysis. The 12.15pm kick-off is not being televised.
Leeds United v Millwall live
12.15pm
As Leeds United host Millwall in the FA Cup fourth round today - NOT on TV, again.
The magic of the cup...Good morning from Elland Road!
The stage is set, Darlow surely one of many changes
Who fancies a cup run then?
Well, Leeds are due one, but, let’s not beat around the bush, this season is clearly all about promotion and anything in the FA Cup is an added extra. Moreover, the main thing is ensuring that a run in the cup doesn’t harm United’s promotion bid, albeit you could argue that winning games in the cup helps build momentum and also offers opportunities to players not starting. As such, with this game coming right in the middle of midweek league trips to Coventry City and Watford, we can surely expect plenty of changes today - Farke has already declared there would be more than normal due to the schedule this time. But even a Leeds team with 7 or 8 changes is still going to be very strong. Think Gnonto, Ramazani, Joseph for sure, maybe Struijk returning, Byram, possibly another start for Rothwell, Darlow probably in goal. Whether we see the likes of Schmidt, Wober, Guilavogui and young Debayo from the start remains to be seen. Probably more likely from the bench in those cases. Could see Wober starting though. But in summary, even a Leeds team with a host of changes should be good enough to put the Whites into the fifth round, although Millwall are going well under new boss Alex Neil and will likely prove tough opponents. They do, though, have a host of injuries at present. Arrivals in the next hour or so and line ups at 11.15am for this odd time of a 12.15pm kick-off at Elland Road - despite the game not being on TV.
Arrivals. Rested?
No sign of James or Rodon. Youngsters Chambers and Debayo both here.
Youngsters first out
Chambers and Debayo the first two out on the pitch
Also takes to the pitch along with Aaronson, Ampadu floating about signing a few shirts and things along with Gnonto
Arrivals on another cold day at Elland Road
Wow, Leeds team
Leeds United v Millwall: Darlow; Byram, Ampadu, Struijk, Schmidt; Guilavogui, Rothwell; Gnonto, Ramazani, Chambers, Joseph. #lufc
Leeds subs
Leeds subs: Meslier, Bogle, Firpo, Debayo, Gruev, Tanaka, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe.
Millwall team and bench
The only one to stay in the team from the XI at Coventry. We expected lots of changes but not quite to this extent, huge day for young Sam Chambers.
Team news in full
Warm ups
Getting underway at Elland Road. 10 changes for Leeds but should still be strong enough to get the job done here, the likes of Ramazani and Gnonto coming in with Joseph also - and Struijk and Ampadu obviously key men starting too.
Predictions
There’s still plenty of confidence here that Leeds will get this done inside 90 minutes. 2-0 Leeds and 2-1 Leeds the most popular predictions in general chat. Could see Millwall scoring given all the changes but I’ll go 2-1 Leeds.
Warm ups
Who is Sam Chambers? This is who
