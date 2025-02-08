Leeds United v Millwall live: Updates from Elland Road in FA Cup clash, Sam Chambers among ten Whites changes

Well, Leeds are due one, but, let’s not beat around the bush, this season is clearly all about promotion and anything in the FA Cup is an added extra. Moreover, the main thing is ensuring that a run in the cup doesn’t harm United’s promotion bid, albeit you could argue that winning games in the cup helps build momentum and also offers opportunities to players not starting. As such, with this game coming right in the middle of midweek league trips to Coventry City and Watford, we can surely expect plenty of changes today - Farke has already declared there would be more than normal due to the schedule this time. But even a Leeds team with 7 or 8 changes is still going to be very strong. Think Gnonto, Ramazani, Joseph for sure, maybe Struijk returning, Byram, possibly another start for Rothwell, Darlow probably in goal. Whether we see the likes of Schmidt, Wober, Guilavogui and young Debayo from the start remains to be seen. Probably more likely from the bench in those cases. Could see Wober starting though. But in summary, even a Leeds team with a host of changes should be good enough to put the Whites into the fifth round, although Millwall are going well under new boss Alex Neil and will likely prove tough opponents. They do, though, have a host of injuries at present. Arrivals in the next hour or so and line ups at 11.15am for this odd time of a 12.15pm kick-off at Elland Road - despite the game not being on TV.