Leeds booked their place in the fourth round with last month’s 1-0 win at home to League Two neighbours Harrogate Town whilst Millwall eased to a 3-0 victory against National League visitors Dagenham & Redbridge. Four weeks on, Championship rivals Leeds and Millwall will face off in a Saturday lunchtime 12.15pm kick-off at Elland Road for a place in the competition’s last 16. There are, though, now seven players out of the weekend contest following fresh team news updates – but an attacker is returning. Here, we run through the injury news from both sides.