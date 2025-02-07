Leeds booked their place in the fourth round with last month’s 1-0 win at home to League Two neighbours Harrogate Town whilst Millwall eased to a 3-0 victory against National League visitors Dagenham & Redbridge. Four weeks on, Championship rivals Leeds and Millwall will face off in a Saturday lunchtime 12.15pm kick-off at Elland Road for a place in the competition’s last 16. There are, though, now seven players out of the weekend contest following fresh team news updates – but an attacker is returning. Here, we run through the injury news from both sides.
1. Ryan Leonard (out)
Experienced Millwall man Leonard suffered a significant calf injury in last month's 2-2 draw against Cardiff City. Photo: Zac Goodwin
2. Danny McNamara (out)
Lions defender McNamara also suffered a serious knee injury in last month's draw against Cardiff, the full-back damaging his knee and requiring surgery. Photo: Nathan Stirk
3. Calum Scanlon (out)
A very recent blow the Lions. Young Liverpool loanee left back Scanlon suffered a hamstring injury in last month's 1-0 win at Luton Town. The injury required surgery and the 19-year-old has returned to Liverpool as he faces around 16 weeks out. Photo: Alex Pantling
4. Shaun Hutchinson (out)
Millwall club captain Hutchinson has played just one minute of his side's last 14 games and remains out injured although boss Neil has said that the centre-back is not far away from making a return. Photo: Molly Darlington
5. Aidomo Emakhu (out)
Millwall's Republic of Ireland under-21s forward Emakhu remains out as he recovers from the groin injury suffered in Boxing Day's 2-1 defeat at Norwich City but was said this week to be a couple of days away from potentially returning to training. Photo: Bryn Lennon
6. Josh Coburn (out)
Millwall's Boro loanee striker Coburn suffered a broken metatarsal in November's 1-1 draw at Oxford United which was expected to keep him out for around two months. The 22-year-old has yet to return although boss Neil hopes the forward will start to make his way back in the next seven to fourteen days. Photo: Adam Davy