Leeds United v Middlesbrough injury news as fresh blow leaves 5 out and 3 doubts but trio returning

Daniel Farke’s Whites are facing a tighter turnaround than Michael Carrick’s Riversiders who played on Friday night at Burnley. A 1-1 draw for Boro has left them fifth in the table and seven points behind second-placed Leeds whose weekend fixture took place on Saturday lunchtime at home to Derby County. A 2-0 win took Leeds from third to first before the Whites dropped back to second on Sunday through Sheffield United’s 2-2 draw at West Brom. But Leeds also suffered a fresh injury blow during Saturday’s win against the Rams that has now left five players out and three more doubtful for Tuesday night’s clash under the Elland Road lights. Here, we run through the injuries from both sides ahead of the eagerly-awaited showdown between two key promotion contenders with three men also returning.