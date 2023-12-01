Leeds United v Middlesbrough: Daniel Farke press conference, Whites injury updates

"Most important is what you do on the training pitch, also have to be smart. it doesn't mean wrap them in cotton wool. We talk a lot about winning mentality and what you need to do and be to be successful to lift some silverware because there are lots of players with potential but not many that can lay there with a big belly on the sofa and look back at what they have done winning things. You have to be each and every day on it because the moment you think you are a superstar you lose it. The player himself needs to have this fire himself burning inside. Nowadays there is so much distraction from the pure football, there is social media with all the praise and critics, it is quite difficult nowadays although you can argue they earn more money now than 20 years ago. My gut feeling is we have such a special group but it is also hard work to make sure this mentality stays with them. All the credit goes to the players and many players are on the right path not not the finish line."