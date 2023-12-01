Leeds United v Middlesbrough: Daniel Farke press conference, Whites injury updates
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds returned to winning ways after last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Rotherham United with Wednesday night’s 3-1 victory at home to Swansea City which lifted Farke’s side back up to third place and just eight points behind leaders Leicester City.
Just three days later, the Whites will step out at LS11 again versus a tenth-placed Middlesbrough side who have rocketed into the promotion reckoning with a strong run of results after an initial poor start to the campaign.
Whites manager Farke will be speaking to the press from 1.30pm at Thorp Arch and we will bring you all of the main news here including Whites injury updates.
Leeds United v Middlesbrough: Daniel Farke press conference live
That's it from Farke
Top news - Gelhardt (hip) and Firpo (hamstring) both out. Dallas no closer, still individual training. No regrets over Greenwood loan move.
Is Dallas any closer?
"No. At the moment he is still in individual training. He would be closer when he is in team training. I don't want to put too much weight on his shoulders. If you have such a long rehab it is always a hard road back and it is important that we give him a family surrounding. He is a great lad and just the person that he is, he is still an important part. We are all still happy that he is around. When he is around he is always outstanding."
On Spence
"He is a pretty attack minded full back. Archie had everything under control. Djed, because of his ability and potential, I was thinking a lot about him. It was not the day to bring him in but that day could come pretty soon. Each and every day he is getting closer."
On Skubala leaving - plans now?
"It's too early to speak about the long time, right now Scott Gardiner does everything he can to improve the team and it's the next step for him, it's too early to rush any decisions."
On Sam Greenwood
"We are happy that he is progressing in the right way, when you send someone out on loan either he comes back or he increases his value and I think it was the right decision to send him out. He is a young player with a lot of potential. He is one of the best set piece takers I have worked with. Even in our squad he would be second to none but you have to make sure you play day in and day out as a young player. He was also a bit unlucky with his injury and we have Summerville, James, Piroe, Rutter, Gnonto, it would be difficult for him to get game time, He is now on the right way to play day in day out. There are no regrets and he has good chances to look back on a really good loan and the main topic is that he won't score against us and this won't happen. No regrets."
Do you have young leaders here?
"Yes of course, it is more about personality than the age. But when there is a discussion between a 32 year old Luke Ayling for example and a 19 year old guy, Luke Ayling is always right! We respect age and experience but it's not about old school leadership and example, it's about how focused and sharp you are and young players are also allowed to talk on the pitch and we encourage them to be leaders as a group and as a coaching staff. It is crucial that young players grow into these roles."
Game management
"It's to be not over excited when you are leading and not rush it when you have a chance to score goals, you have to make sure you control the rhythm, young players sometimes rush things. But you have to also make sure that you don't fall asleep and keep going. Game management for young players is quite an important topic."
How keep people like Cree in form that he is in?
"Most important is what you do on the training pitch, also have to be smart. it doesn't mean wrap them in cotton wool. We talk a lot about winning mentality and what you need to do and be to be successful to lift some silverware because there are lots of players with potential but not many that can lay there with a big belly on the sofa and look back at what they have done winning things. You have to be each and every day on it because the moment you think you are a superstar you lose it. The player himself needs to have this fire himself burning inside. Nowadays there is so much distraction from the pure football, there is social media with all the praise and critics, it is quite difficult nowadays although you can argue they earn more money now than 20 years ago. My gut feeling is we have such a special group but it is also hard work to make sure this mentality stays with them. All the credit goes to the players and many players are on the right path not not the finish line."
On keeping the squad happy when players aren't playing
"It is the most difficult part of the job because it is not like the Play Station where you just press a few buttons, you are not working with robots. I am always open and honest and tell the truth, being open and honest and direct is the best way, It is not possible to keep all the players happy, we have 30 players and everyone wants to play. It is not possible but that is part of the job, you have to show some leadership. The best way is always open and direct."
On sharing the goals out
"The most important topic is that you score the goals, I spoke about 35 striker goals and if there is one who scores 35 or four guys who share it I don't mind, it is always good to not be predictable and have many threats. We need goals from all over the pitch. Sometimes you have to open the game with a goal from a header or a set play. I think we can add a few more goals, perhaps a few more out of defensive positions. If we do this we are on a good path."