Leeds United v Manchester United - Marcelo Bielsa press conference every word

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa spoke to the media this morning ahead of Sunday's clash against arch rivals Manchester United at Elland Road.
The Roses rivals are locking horns for the fourth time since Leeds returned to the Premier League and Bielsa's Whites were walloped 5-1 at Old Trafford in the reverse fixture over the first weekend of the current season back in August.
Leeds sit down in 15th place and will be looking to bounce back from last weekend's extremely disappointing 3-0 defeat at Everton whereas the fourth-placed Red Devils will be out to build on Tuesday night's 2-0 win at home to Brighton.
Leeds United v Manchester United - Marcelo Bielsa press conference LIVE
Do you feel more pain about the heavy defeats to Man U for the supporters or do you treat them all the same way?
“No the defeats against those classic opponents are not the same like the others.”
On the CDM role - it was Klich at Everton and you said it was a mistake, are you tempted to rotate your options in the middle of the park? Dallas or Forshaw maybe?
“No I haven’t yet decided the formation.”
On Rangnick at Manchester United compared to Solskjaer - has Rangnick’s high press been successful so far?
“Yes, there are differences between the styles and this comment you make about the high press is the one that stands out the most.”
On playing Manchester United at Elland Road with fans - do you plan to address the atmosphere players should expect or do you leave it up to their peers maybe like Kalvin to educate them?
“I think that the players in general imagine the type of game that they are going to come up against.”
On Bamford - has his pain subsided and is he running again and do you have any clarity on when he may return?
“No, he continues with the same problem.”
On Dan James - how do you think he has fared recently?
“Like the team, he has had some good moments and some not so good. There were three games moreover than the results where the team showed a good level and in the last game that level dropped.”
Will it be 39 points to stay up as it was for Burnley last time?
“No, I haven’t managed that kind of data yet or haven’t looked into that data.”
On Manchester United at the moment
“To evaluate the opponent, I don’t think it’s convenient, it’s more about us and how we fare against them.”
What would you like from the fans this weekend?
“It’s not what I would like but it’s what the fans give always, they always support the team unconditionally. It’s difficult to imagine a support better or bigger than the one we have already received. The presence of a classic opponent increases the enthusiasm and it’s going to be precious to be able to witness it. And of course we think more about what we need to give to the public rather than what we need to receive from them.”
How does this game compare to other games you have managed in? “It’s very difficult to establish those comparisons because it’s all about the times, when the game was played and different opponents.”