DAVID WATKINS

Manchester City at Elland Road… we know what the result will be don’t we? The obvious thought is they will comfortably beat us, especially if we think back to that bad night just before Christmas when they put seven past us!

But “football is a funny old game” someone once said and we can’t be sure what will happen.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kalvin Phillips tackles Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew during Monday night's goalless draw at Selhurst Park. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images.

City went to Selhurst Park not long ago and returned with a solitary point, just as we did on Monday. Our game, like City’s, ended in a goalless draw; is that an omen?

Leeds are on their best run of the season, unbeaten in five, and Jesse Marsch appears to have brought a new defensive resolve to the team although it might also be something to do with the return of captain Coops. We have Kalvin Phillips back too.

Leeds still need a few more points to be safe from the drop, although we’ll have a better idea before kick-off as, by then, we’ll have seen how Burnley got on at Watford. I’m hoping for a surprise point in another goalless draw.

Prediction: Leeds United 0 Manchester City 0.

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch in the dugout at Selhurst Park. Picture: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images.

MIKE GILL

After picking up a very useful point at Crystal Palace we face high-flying Manchester City at Elland Road.

The last time we played them, it became clear that Pep Guardiola had sussed our tactics out. This time things have changed to the extent that he might spend a couple of minutes scratching his chin pre-kick off.

Liam Cooper as Diego Llorente’s centre-back partner in the place of Luke Ayling and the return of Kalvin Phillips will give the side a more solid look at the back. Whether Jesse Marsch’s side have the wherewithal to put anything past the Sky Blues is another matter entirely.

Joachim Andersen of Crystal Palace runs with the ball under pressure from Daniel James. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images.

I really feel that the Whites are receiving unfair criticism at the moment. For instance, in the Palace game, Stuart Dallas contained the mercurial Eberechi Eze for the most part. It certainly didn’t merit the 3/10 performance meted out in this very newspaper!

United’s performances are not pretty currently but if they are to continue in the top flight, we will just have to put up with the dour stuff for the next few games.

Prediction: Leeds United 0 Manchester City 1.

KEITH INGHAM

After an enforced 16-day break, Leeds returned to action at Selhurst Park to grind out a 0-0 draw that put a five-point gap between themselves and 18th-placed Everton. It wasn’t pretty but with Liam Cooper and Illan Meslier in fine form they did enough to justify a share of the spoils.

Without doubt their passing will have to improve when City come to Elland Road tomorrow teatime. Manchester City are neck and neck with Liverpool going into the last furlong in the race to be crowned Premier League champions.

City have assembled a multi-million pound squad that on its day can beat anybody in Europe.

From Ederson at the back to Jesus in the front three there is a multitude of skilled international players and without a doubt Liam Cooper and his team-mates will have a very busy 90 plus minutes.

The change of style under Jesse Marsch is starting to show, the width so used by Marcelo Bielsa is gone as has the ball retention, far too many times on Monday the ball was given away and if they do that against City they will pay a heavy price.

I hate it when I see a defeat is the only result many people also see, but last season I didn’t expect to come away from the ‘Empihad’ with three points, especially when down to 10 men after Liam Cooper’s sending off.

If we get a point out of this one I will be, as they say ‘over the moon’ but I fear a heavy beating.

Prediction; Leeds United 0 Manchester City 4.

ANDY RHODES

When you’re in a relegation scrap, it’s hard to imagine many games more daunting than this. Manchester City will travel to Elland Road fresh from threatening to dismantle serial Champions’ League winners Real Madrid.

Jesse Marsch will no doubt be using the size of the challenge to his advantage – even a draw against City would be a huge confidence boost and increase Leeds’ unbeaten run to six games.

But, if they are to get a result, they will have to be perfect at both ends of the pitch.

Leeds looked toothless at Crystal Palace, spending too much time on the back foot.

If Marsch can find a way to get Raphinha in more space out wide, or play on the break more effectively with Dan James, there is always a chance of a result.

The next three games are the biggest of the season for Leeds. Getting something from the first of those three would be a real shot in the arm, but you’d be forgiven for watching this one from behind the sofa.

Prediction: Leeds United 0 Manchester City 2.

ANDREW DALTON

So how do you stop one of the best teams in the land?

That’s the challenge facing Leeds United as the battle for points hots up against top-of-the-table Manchester City at Elland Road around Saturday tea-time.

With a useful point on the board on Monday night at Crystal Palace, Leeds face three of the top six in a row, knowing points are massive coming into the final throes of the 2021-22 season.

Manchester City come into the game in the midst of a Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid, which Leeds will be hoping to play on in front of a raucous crowd at Elland Road.

Leeds have tightened up at the back and will be hoping for more of the same on Saturday against the current league leaders.

These are the kind of games where you want to test yourself against the best in the league and I’m hoping this will bring the best out of the players.

I am going to sit on the fence; a draw’s on the cards.

I am hoping the atmosphere will play a key part and I’m sure the fans will have an eye on events between Watford and Burnley on Saturday, and Everton v Chelsea on Sunday.