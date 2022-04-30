Leeds United v Manchester City team news: Three changes as Jesse Marsch shuffles pack

Mateusz Klich, Dan James and Diego Llorente all drop to the bench which once again features teen star striker Joe Gelhardt as Rodrigo is instead pushed upfront.

Leeds remain minus the services of injured trio Patrick Bamford, Adam Forshaw and Tyler Roberts in addition to winger Crysencio Summerville who has twisted his ankle.

Summerville, Forshaw (calf) and Roberts (ruptured hamstring) are all out for the rest of the season but Marsch has revealed that Bamford could be back on the pitch as soon as next week.

BIG TEST: Leeds United trio Joe Gelhardt, right, Sam Greenwood, middle, and Illan Meslier, left, check out the pitch ahead of Saturday evening's clash against Manchester City at Elland Road. Picture by Simon Hulme.

The striker is currently recovering from a ruptured plantar fascia.

Firpo was an unused substitute in Monday night's goalless draw at Crystal Palace upon his return to the squad following grade two medial collateral ligament damage.

Jamie Shackleton makes the bench having recently been sidelined with an Achilles issue.

The 22-year-old travelled with the squad to Palace and played for United's under-23s away at Arsenal on Friday night.

City boss Pep Guardiola has made five changes to his side as Joao Cancelo, Nathan Ake, Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish all start.

Kevin de Bruyne is among those to drop to the bench.

City face a trip to Real Madrid on Wednesday night for the Champions League semi-final second leg.

Leeds United: Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Struijk, Firpo, Phillips, Koch, Dallas, Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo. Subs: Klaesson, Llorente, Cresswell, Shackleton, Klich, Bate, James, Gelhardt, Greenwood.