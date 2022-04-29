England international right-back Kyle Walker was forced off injured in the 73rd minute of this month's Champions League quarter-final first leg at Atletico Madrid and Guardiola has revealed that the 31-year-old will not be fit to face Leeds.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Stones lined up at right back in Tuesday night's Champions League semi-final first leg at home to Real Madrid but he too was forced off injured during the first-half and Stones will play no part against the Whites.

Midfielder Fernandinho filled in at right back for the remainder of City's thrilling 4-3 victory against Spanish giants Real.