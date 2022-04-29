Leeds United v Manchester City: Pep Guardiola reveals key pair will miss Whites trip

Pep Guardiola has revealed that Manchester City will be without two key men for Saturday evening's Premier League clash against Leeds United at Elland Road.

By Lee Sobot
Friday, 29th April 2022, 2:21 pm

England international right-back Kyle Walker was forced off injured in the 73rd minute of this month's Champions League quarter-final first leg at Atletico Madrid and Guardiola has revealed that the 31-year-old will not be fit to face Leeds.

John Stones lined up at right back in Tuesday night's Champions League semi-final first leg at home to Real Madrid but he too was forced off injured during the first-half and Stones will play no part against the Whites.

Midfielder Fernandinho filled in at right back for the remainder of City's thrilling 4-3 victory against Spanish giants Real.

DOUBLE SETBACK: For Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, above, for Saturday evening's clash against Leeds United at Elland Road. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.
Manchester CityPep GuardiolaJohn StonesPremier League