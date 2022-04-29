England international right-back Kyle Walker was forced off injured in the 73rd minute of this month's Champions League quarter-final first leg at Atletico Madrid and Guardiola has revealed that the 31-year-old will not be fit to face Leeds.
John Stones lined up at right back in Tuesday night's Champions League semi-final first leg at home to Real Madrid but he too was forced off injured during the first-half and Stones will play no part against the Whites.
Midfielder Fernandinho filled in at right back for the remainder of City's thrilling 4-3 victory against Spanish giants Real.