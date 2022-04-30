Leeds United v Manchester City live: Updates and reaction from Elland Road

Leeds United face title-chasing Manchester City at Elland Road this evening - and you can follow all of the latest developments here.

By Lee Sobot
Saturday, 30th April 2022, 5:37 pm

Jesse Marsch's Whites have five more games in which to ensure their Premier League survival and the teatime clash against Pep Guardiola's side is the first instalment of consecutive fixtures against three of the division's top four.

A trip to Arsenal and then home clash against Chelsea is next for Leeds who are five points clear of the drop zone but having played one game more than third-bottom Everton.

Our live blog will bring you all the pre-match build-up and confirmed XIs followed by live match updates and analysis from Elland Road.

Leeds United 0 Manchester City 1 live

Last updated: Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 18:23

  • 5.30pm kick-off at Elland Road
  • Leeds five points clear of the drop zone
  • Third-bottom Everton have a game in hand
Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 18:23

Half time

Huge boos for ref Paul Tierney. Leeds still on this against all the odds.

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 18:21

Dallas stretchered off

45 + 6: Dan James on in his place

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 18:20

Looks like Dallas’ knee

45 + 5: Still down and players coming over to see him. Real concernn. One Stuart Dallas sing the crowd.

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 18:18

Grealish is up

45 + 4: Stretcher for Dallas

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 18:18

Big collision

45 + 3: Between Dallas and Grealish, both down, Dallas was slamming the ground with his hand, doesn’t look great, looks in real pain

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 18:15

Four minutes added time

45: Leeds are right in this.

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 18:12

Chaos

43: In the Whites box after Ayling loses his footing, several blocks and Leeds clear

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 18:10

Cleared

41: After Raphinha fizzes a cross back into the box. City then break but Jesus can’t reach a pass down the right

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 18:09

More Leeds pressure

40: Dallas and Raphinha combine to win a corner

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 18:07

CHANCE CITY

38: Fantastic control by Jesus to take down a raking pass and get into the area, low shot saved

