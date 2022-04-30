Leeds United v Manchester City live: Updates and reaction from Elland Road

Jesse Marsch's Whites have five more games in which to ensure their Premier League survival and the teatime clash against Pep Guardiola's side is the first instalment of consecutive fixtures against three of the division's top four.
A trip to Arsenal and then home clash against Chelsea is next for Leeds who are five points clear of the drop zone but having played one game more than third-bottom Everton.
Leeds United 0 Manchester City 1 live
Last updated: Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 18:23
- 5.30pm kick-off at Elland Road
- Leeds five points clear of the drop zone
- Third-bottom Everton have a game in hand
Half time
Huge boos for ref Paul Tierney. Leeds still on this against all the odds.
Dallas stretchered off
45 + 6: Dan James on in his place
Looks like Dallas’ knee
45 + 5: Still down and players coming over to see him. Real concernn. One Stuart Dallas sing the crowd.
Grealish is up
45 + 4: Stretcher for Dallas
Big collision
45 + 3: Between Dallas and Grealish, both down, Dallas was slamming the ground with his hand, doesn’t look great, looks in real pain
Four minutes added time
45: Leeds are right in this.
43: In the Whites box after Ayling loses his footing, several blocks and Leeds clear
41: After Raphinha fizzes a cross back into the box. City then break but Jesus can’t reach a pass down the right
More Leeds pressure
40: Dallas and Raphinha combine to win a corner
CHANCE CITY
38: Fantastic control by Jesus to take down a raking pass and get into the area, low shot saved