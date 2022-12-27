Leeds United v Man City: TV details, team news and Whites 'chance' with three City stars doubts

What time is Leeds v City?

Jesse Marsch’s Whites will return to Premier League action after six-and-a-half weeks off against City in an 8pm kick-off at Elland Road on Wednesday night.

Is the game on TV?

GOALS FORECAST: For Leeds-born Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, above, against Leeds United at Elland Road. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

Yes. The contest which was initially set to take place on Boxing Day was moved to Wednesday night for live coverage on Amazon Prime Video. A subscription to Amazon Prime Video costs £8.99 a month. The YEP will be covering the game live from Elland Road with our live blog.

How are United’s chances rated?

Not great. Defending champions and odds-on title favourites City are heavy odds on to leave Elland Road with all three points at 1-3. Leeds can be backed at 9-1 whilst the draw is on offer at 5-1. Leeds-born City striker sensation Erling Haaland is just 12-5 to score first, odds on at 1-2 as an any time scorer and only 8-1 to net a hat-trick.

What is the team news?

Stuart Dallas (fractured feumr) and Luis Sinisterra (foot/Lisfranc) are definitely both out injured for Leeds whilst Tyler Adams is suspended. Archie Gray has also recently been sidelined with an ankle injury but was not listed as one of the players out or doubtful by Whites boss Jesse Marsch at his pre-match press conference but it is natural to have doubts.

Marsch was without ten team players for last week’s final pre-season friendly against AS Monaco as Dallas, Sinisterra and Adams were joined in the sitting the game out by Patrick Bamford (groin/illness), Liam Cooper (calf), Jack Harrison (adductor), Illan Meslier (glandular fever), Mateusz Klich (illness), Rodrigo (hamstring tightness) and Crysencio Summerville (ankle). Marsch, though, was optimistic that everyone bar Dallas and Sinisterra would be back in training before the City clash. Youngster Sonny Perkins also missed the Monaco match but there was no update on him.

World Cup winning star Julian Alvarez is effectively out for City as boss Pep Guardiola said the Argentine international would have seven to ten days off after the World Cup final on Sunday, December 18 – exactly ten days before the Leeds clash.