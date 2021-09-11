Leeds United v Liverpool: YEP Jury give their big-match predictions

Back in the picture: Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich should be back in contention to face Liverpool after his recent Covid-enforced absence. Picture: Tony Johnson/JPIMedia.

JACOB STARR

A huge performance will be required if Leeds United are to record their first victory of the season, with Liverpool visiting Elland Road for Sunday’s clash.

On the back of his well-deserved birthday England debut and the late equaliser at Burnley, Patrick Bamford should be in confident mood despite the solid Reds’ defence that awaits him.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back in the picture: Leeds United's Junior Firpo should be back in contention to face Liverpool after his recent Covid-enforced absence. Picture: Bruce Rollinson/JPIMedia.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have let in only one goal so far this campaign and that was from a corner in their 1-1 draw with Chelsea last time out, so it could be that Virgil Van Dijk’s long awaited return from injury has begun to solve the defensive woes of last season.

On the Whites’ ‘injury’ front, Junior Firpo and Mateusz Klich should be available for selection now following positive Covid tests, both of which would be major boosts to the starting XI judging by the ‘below-par’ display at Turf Moor.

It’s an exciting fixture, but an extremely tough one nonetheless, with last season’s 1-1 looking more difficult to achieve this time around in my view.

The deadline-day addition of Daniel James, for real this time, will, hopefully, prove to be a very shrewd acquisition, and may get his first chance under Marcelo Bielsa on Sunday.

Fans are intrigued as to whether or not new signing Dan James will make Leeds United's matchday squad to face Liverpool on Sunday. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Liverpool 3.

ANDY RHODES

With the international break now over, Leeds can continue their quest for a first Premier League win of the season.

Although Marcelo Bielsa’s side have points on the board, they haven’t yet clicked in the way they did last season.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Lindsey Parnaby.

Dan James could be the missing piece of the puzzle, while the break will have given some missing players the chance to regain their fitness.

Liverpool have started the season in their standard style, looking comfortable against almost anyone. Leeds will be wary of the threat the Reds possess going forward and be careful not to get caught on the break.

United, meanwhile, may use pace themselves with James finally on their books. Patrick Bamford, meanwhile, will be keen to impress off the back of his England debut.

There will obviously be easier games for Leeds this season but a win here would signal their arrival in this campaign.

England's Patrick Bamford will be looking to add to his goal tally against Liverpool. Picture: Steve Riding.

Although Elland Road was empty for this fixture last season the fighting spirit was there. Imagine what it will be like with a full house.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Liverpool 1.

KEITH INGHAM

The game on Sunday brings Liverpool to Leeds 11, a full house will be expecting an intriguing contest between two of the rivals that regularly battled for honours in the 60s and 70s.

In the two games last season, Leeds showed that they were a match for the champions of the previous season, albeit only getting one point from the games.

A late goal scuppered a fantastic performance at Anfield and Leeds had enough chances in the game at Elland Road to win, but ended up with a draw.

Marcelo Bielsa has a new player in Dan James since the transfer window closed but it is to be seen if the young Welsh international winger is given a place in the starting XI.

Before the international break, both Junior Firpo and Mateusz Klich were absent owing to Covid but could be fit to start against Liverpool. Robin Koch has also missed a few games but he, if fit, could also come into the matchday squad.

Leeds are without a Premier League win and maybe it’s too much to ask for it to come on Sunday but Bielsa’s squad will, no doubt, be up for this game. That said, Liverpool’s start has been workmanlike with two wins and a draw but, as yet, they aren’t pulling up any trees with their performances.

If Leeds can get in front in the first half, they might be able to hang on for three valuable points.

I think they will too.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Liverpool 0.

DAVID WATKINS

After what seemed like another interminable international break, we get back to Premier League action this weekend with the visit of Liverpool; they don’t get any easier do they?

In April, we faced ’Pool between games against the two Manchester clubs and we all feared the worst, only for us to win at the Etihad, pick up home draws against Liverpool and Man U, and finish losing just one of our final 11 games.

This season, it’s still too early to know where we stand in relation to the rest but Liverpool already sit there in the top seven along with four of the other ‘big six’; only Arsenal have let that particular clique down so far.

Leeds have had a stuttering start, with that second-half thumping at Old Trafford still fresh in our minds, although the spirited fightbacks against Everton and Burnley suggest we can mix it with most outside that top seven.

We drew only five games all last season but I’m expecting a third from our first four this campaign assuming everyone is available and maybe with a kick-start from a certain Dan James.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Liverpool 1.

MIKE GILL

With expected wins against Norwich and Burnley plus a slightly disappointing draw against 10-man Chelsea, Liverpool are going to present their usual stern challenge for the Whites.

To play just three Premier League games before the international break doesn’t allow any team to get into the groove.

Nevertheless, Leeds have the advantage of a full Elland Road plus the return of Dan James to his spiritual home. Whether Dan gets to play a part or not is a moot point but, if his performance for Wales against Belarus is anything to go by, we are in for an entertaining season.

Fingers will be crossed that our growing collection of international players return from the qualifiers free of injury, and this game will be an interesting one!

United need to kick on now and, after hardly drawing at all last season, this could be three draws in a row.

Given a strong line-up, finishing even should be well within their capabilities before they finally hit some ‘routine’ fixtures of their own.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Liverpool 2.