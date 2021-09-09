Leeds United v Liverpool: When is kick-off? Is it on TV? Who will start?

Leeds celebrate at Anfield. Pic: Getty

Leeds will pick up their Premier League campaign again this weekend as the international recess comes to a close.

The Whites are fifteenth after three games and still searching for their first win of the season.

On Sunday they'll host Liverpool, who have not lost a game so far.

Here's everything you need to know about the game:

When is kick-off?

Leeds will kick off against Liverpool at 4.30pm at Elland Road on Sunday.

Bamford puts one past Alisson. Pic: Getty

Is it on TV? How can I follow the match?

Tickets for Elland Road are sold out.

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning at 4pm.

You can follow all the action with the YEP, with our live blog taking you through all the key updates from line-up announcements to the final whistle.

Bamford celebrates at Burnley. Pic: Getty

How are Liverpool doing?

Liverpool have started the season well, and sit undefeated in fifth place.

The Reds defeated newly-promoted Norwich on the opening day of the season before breezing past Burnley at Anfield.

Liverpool’s most recent league opponents, Chelsea, were aggrieved to come away from Anfield with one point after Rhys James was controversially sent off for handling the ball on the goal line.

Bielsa at Anfield. Pic: Getty

What happened last season between Leeds United and Liverpool?

The Whites were handed a baptism of fire by the Premier League fixture list last year as they opened their first season back in the top flight for sixteen years with a game against reigning champions Liverpool.

In a thrilling contest, Leeds went behind and equalised three times before Mohammed Salah scored a penalty to complete his hat-trick and decide the game in its dying minutes.

It was Leeds’ turn to grab a late goal on the return fixture eight months later, with Diego Llorente bagging his first for the club as Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

Who will play for Leeds United?

There’s question marks over the availability of Raphinha as FIFA consider implementing a five day ban on players who were withheld from international duty. The same ban would also count lethal Liverpool trio Roberto Firmino, Fabhino, and Alisson, out of action.

Dan James could start or be named on the bench for the first time since his arrival at Elland Road at the close of the summer transfer window.

Stuart Dallas pulled out of the Northern Ireland squad due to personal reasons, and it is not known whether he will be available for Sunday’s clash.