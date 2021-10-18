Elland Road. Pic: Rui Vieira.

The Whites will take on Leicester on Sunday November 7 at Elland Road for their 11th match of the Premier League season.

Fans with My Leeds membership will be eligible to participate in a ticket sale opening at 1pm on Monday afternoon.

For members there is no guarantee of securing tickets, which are subject to availability.

You can access the sale on Leeds' ticketing site.