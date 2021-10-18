Leeds United v Leicester City: Tickets go on sale to My Leeds members
Tickets for Leeds United's Premier League clash with Leicester City go on sale to members at 1pm this afternoon.
The Whites will take on Leicester on Sunday November 7 at Elland Road for their 11th match of the Premier League season.
Fans with My Leeds membership will be eligible to participate in a ticket sale opening at 1pm on Monday afternoon.
For members there is no guarantee of securing tickets, which are subject to availability.
You can access the sale on Leeds' ticketing site.
