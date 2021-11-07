Bielsa on Rodgers...

“From my point of view, he’s one of the referential coaches in this league due to what he has constructed within his team,” Bielsa said of his counterpart ahead of kick-off.

“He’s managed to have all of his individualities shine. He does not have one tactical formation that’s referential, not because he changes them constantly, because that’s what happens, but he changes them with sense.

“All of the different formations are very well formed, very well articulated, very well oiled.

“Every year that goes past they have better individualities than they did the previous year. Not only due to their signings, but also due to the development and how they have maintained their players.”

Rodrigo on Leicester...

“I think Leicester is a really good team. They have shown it for a few seasons. They have really great players but I think we are living a good moment.

“We are in the best moment of the season to face a big team like Leicester. That’s it. We will try everything.

“We will play at home with our fans and what they can give us will be very important.”

Soumaré on Leeds...

“We know, ahead of all games, they will be a challenge,” Soumaré told LCFC TV ahead of today’s fixture in LS11.

“It’ll be tough. We know this will be no different against Leeds, particularly on the back of a defeat against Arsenal. We’re going to get our heads up, get going again, and we’ll do our utmost to bring the three points home.