Leeds United v Leicester City - LIVE BLOG: Early team news and predicted line-up ahead of Foxes clash
Leeds United host Leicester City in the Premier League at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon - follow all the latest live below.
The Whites take on the Foxes in LS11 in the top flight this afternoon and the YEP will bring you every kick below.
Leeds United v Leicester City - LIVE BLOG
Last updated: Sunday, 07 November, 2021, 13:01
- Leeds United host Leicester City in the Premier League
- United searching for third win over the season
- Foxes were beaten by Arsenal last week
- Kick-off is at 2pm this afternoon
LEICESTER CITY TEAM NEWS
LEEDS UNITED TEAM NEWS
Today is a the Whites remembrance game
The stage is set
Leeds inspect the pitch
Leeds United have arrived at Elland Road and they’re out looking at the Elland Road pitch.
Lewis Bate is among the squad this afternoon. Cresswell, McKinstry, Drameh, Klich, Meslier, Hjelde, Struijk Dallas, Roberts and James along with Phillips.
Joffy is out there with Klaesson and Forshaw too. Summerville joins them - we’ll have team news at 1pm.
What has been said ahead of kick-off
Bielsa on Rodgers...
“From my point of view, he’s one of the referential coaches in this league due to what he has constructed within his team,” Bielsa said of his counterpart ahead of kick-off.
“He’s managed to have all of his individualities shine. He does not have one tactical formation that’s referential, not because he changes them constantly, because that’s what happens, but he changes them with sense.
“All of the different formations are very well formed, very well articulated, very well oiled.
“Every year that goes past they have better individualities than they did the previous year. Not only due to their signings, but also due to the development and how they have maintained their players.”
Rodrigo on Leicester...
“I think Leicester is a really good team. They have shown it for a few seasons. They have really great players but I think we are living a good moment.
“We are in the best moment of the season to face a big team like Leicester. That’s it. We will try everything.
“We will play at home with our fans and what they can give us will be very important.”
Soumaré on Leeds...
“We know, ahead of all games, they will be a challenge,” Soumaré told LCFC TV ahead of today’s fixture in LS11.
“It’ll be tough. We know this will be no different against Leeds, particularly on the back of a defeat against Arsenal. We’re going to get our heads up, get going again, and we’ll do our utmost to bring the three points home.
“The defeat against Arsenal really hurt us. We will be giving everything out on the pitch to bounce back and show what we’re truly capable of and ultimately win the game. I have to say, since I’ve arrived here, just about all the teams we’ve faced play in a similar way (to Leeds).”
YEP predicted Leeds United line-up
YEP XI: Meslier, Cooper, Struijk, Llorente, Phillips, Dallas, Klich, Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo, James.
Early Leicester City team news
Foxes defender Ricardo Pereira is expected to be fit despite missing Thursday’s Europa League game with Spartak Moscow with a hamstring issue.
Injured trio James Justin, Wesley Fofana and Marc Albrighton all remain out.
Early Leeds United team news
Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa will still be without Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling and Robin Koch for the visit of Leicester City on Sunday and is waiting on two others.
“Ayling, Bamford and Koch will remain unavailable and that’s the novelties,” said Bielsa in his Friday morning press conference.
Jamie Shackleton has deputised for Luke Ayling at right-back, while the latter recovers from knee surgery. Shackleton was rested for the Arsenal game and although he returned to the side at Norwich City last Sunday, he limped off midway through the second half to be replaced by Cody Drameh.
The Whites head coach has also been unable to count upon the former Real Betis and Barcelona man Junior Firpo for the last three Premier League outings and the Carabao Cup game at Arsenal.
He is not yet certain if either Shackleton or Firpo will play against Leicester.
Whites youngster Lewis Bate could be in line for inclusion in the senior squad for the first time since joining the club in the summer from Chelsea this afternoon.
The 19-year-old missed the United’s Under-23s clash yesterday at Manchester United due to being involved in first team training as revealed by development boss Mark Jackson.
Welcome to Elland Road
Good afternoon and welcome to Elland Road for today’s Premier League fixture with Leicester City.
We’ll have all the build-up, in-game updates and post-match reaction.