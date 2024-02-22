Daniel Farke’s Whites recorded a superb eighth Championship victory in succession from last weekend’s trip to Plymouth Argyle which put the Whites back into the division’s second automatic promotion spot. Southampton then blew the chance to overtake Leeds by falling to a 2-1 defeat in their game in hand at home to Hull City in midweek.

Defeat left the Saints fourth, two points behind second-placed Leeds who are ahead of third-placed Ipswich Town on goal difference after a 4-3 triumph for the Tractor Boys in their midweek game in hand at home to Rotherham United. Defeat for leaders Leicester at home to Middlesbrough last weekend also led to Leeds cutting the gap to the Foxes down to nine points.

The gap will stand at either six, nine or 12 points after Friday night’s showdown under the Elland Road lights. But six men will definitely be missing and another star is doubtful although three players are back in the mix including a pair of attackers. Here, we run through the injuries from both camps ahead of the mouth-watering clash between the Whites and Foxes.

1 . Patrick Bamford (doubtful) Whites no 9 Bamford has missed United's last two games due to a calf issue experienced in the warm-up of the recent win at Swansea. Farke says there is a "tiny little chance" that Bamford could return in time to be an option against Leicester but admitted that was perhaps not realistic. Bamford had not trained as of Wednesday but Farke says the striker will definitely be available next week. Photo: George Wood

2 . Wilfred Ndidi (out) Leicester's Nigerian international holding midfielder is out with a hip injury and expected to be sidelined until early April. Photo: David Rogers

3 . Karl Darlow (out) Back-up keeper Darlow is not ready to return from a dislocated thumb although the shotstopper has returned to team training and is rated not far away to be re-involved. Whites boss Farke says it is now down to Darlow to reach match sharpness before he calls him back into the squad. Photo: George Wood

4 . Sam Byram (out) Byram remains sidelined with a hamstring injury but the full-back is expected to resume training next week. Photo: George Wood

5 . Pascal Struijk (out) Struijk is sidelined with a groin/adductor injury but the defender has at least now the all clear from doctors to extend his training load. Farke is hopeful that Struijk will be back available after the international break if rejoins team training. Photo: George Wood