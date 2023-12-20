Whites boss Daniel Farke must decide whether or not to make changes following Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Coventry City which followed the midweek 1-0 reverse at Sunderland. The return of one point from a last possible six has left third-placed Leeds ten points behind Saturday’s visitors Ipswich in the Championship’s second automatic promotion place and 13 points adrift of leaders Leicester City. The Whites are also now level on points with fourth-placed Southampton.