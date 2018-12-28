Leeds United v Hull City: The lowdown on the Tigers recent resurgence with key man set to miss Whites clash

Leeds United continue their festive period by welcoming Hull City to Elland Road on Saturday afternoon - but what do you need to know about the Tigers?

What absentees do Hull City have?

Leeds United defender Luke Ayling in action against Hull City earlier this season.

Hull City midfielder Jackson Irvine will miss the trip to Elland Road on Saturday after his inclusion in Australia's 23-man squad for the Asian Cup.

Irvine, who has been a crucial part of Nigel Adkins' side this season, bagged twice on Boxing Day in the Tigers 2-1 away victory over Preston North End but will now link up with his national team.

City are expected to have a fully fit squad otherwise as Evandro continues to be reintegrated into the side following a three month absence.

Defender Tommy Elphick could also feature for the final time for Hull against Leeds with Aston Villa said to be close to recalling the centre-back early from his season-long spell at the club.

United were linked with a move for forward Jarrod Bowen but the YEP understands that reports of any interest are wide of the mark with the Whites not expected to make a move for the 22-year-old when the January transfer window opens next week.

What is Hull City's recent form?

Current form: WDWWW

Nigel Adkins' side have undergone somewhat of a resurgence in recent weeks having put together an unbeaten run of six games that sees them sit second in the league form table behind Leeds United.

A 0-0 draw with Norwich City on the last weekend in December has seen the Tigers pick up 14 points, nearly half their tally for the season (30), and has seen Hull climb away from the relegation places up to 15th in the Championship.

In the reverse fixture in early October United came out on top in a 1-0 victory at the KCOM Stadium as a second half Tyler Roberts strike was enough to secure Marcelo Bielsa's men all three points.

What formation do Hull City play?

Preferred formation: 4-4-1-1

Nigel Adkins more often than not opts for a 4-4-1-1 formation having set his team out this way on 16 occasions this campaign winning six, drawing four and losing six scoring 21 and conceding 23 in the process.

Should the 53-year-old choose his preferred line-up in LS11 Marcelo Bielsa will be expected to once again go with a 4-1-4-1 formation following the dramatic Boxing Day 3-2 victory over Aston Villa with saw Leeds strike twice in injury time.

Here are Hull City's key stats this season...

Games played: 24

Goals scored: 28

Goals conceded: 33

Yellow cards: 32

Red cards: 1

Shots per game (avg): 11

Possession (avg): 46.4%

Top goalscorer: Jarrod Bowen, Fraizer Campbell (8)

Top assists: Jarrod Bowen, Kamil Grosicki, Evandro (3)

Away form - P12 W4 D3 L5

Things to look out for...

Leeds have won seven consecutive league games for the first time since September 2009.

Hull City have only won three of their 24 visits to Elland Road in the EFL.

Tigers manager Nigel Adkins has only lost one of his four Championship visits to Elland Road as a head coach.