Leeds United v Hull City: Pontus Jansson makes 100th start as Whites go unchanged

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has named an unchanged side for the visit of Hull City on Saturday afternoon in the Championship.

The Whites will begin the Yorkshire derby with the same starting line-up as the one that toppled Blackburn Rovers in a dramatic 3-2 victory at Elland Road on Boxing Day.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell starts in goal with Luke Ayling and Barry Douglas as the two wing-backs.

Swede centre-back Jansson makes his 100th appearance for the club alongside Kalvin Phillips in defence.

Adam Forshaw once again starts the game in front of the back four with Gjanni Alioski and Jack Harrison on the wing.

Pablo Hernandez and Mateusz Klich play further forward behind lone striker and injury-time hero Kemar Roofe.

United striker Tyler Roberts also returns to the bench.

Leeds United: Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Jansson, Phillips, Douglas, Forshaw, Alioski, Hernandez, Klich, Harrison, Roofe. Subs: Huffer, Shackleton, Halme, Davis, Clarke, Baker, Roberts.

Hull City: Marshall, De Wijs, Burke, Stewart, Evandro, Grosicki, Kane, Keane, Bowen, Henriksen, Kingsley. Subs: Long, Lichaj, Dicko, Toral, Batty, McKenzie, Martin.