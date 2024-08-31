Leeds United v Hull City live: Updates from Elland Road with new boy full Whites debut
Both sides are unbeaten three games into the new league season although Hull sit on just three points following draws at home to Bristol City and Millwall, either side of another draw at Plymouth Argyle. Leeds bagged their first win of the new Championship campaign at the third attempt with last Friday night’s 2-0 victory at Sheffield Wednesday, putting Daniel Farke’s Whites five points and up to sixth place. Victory against 14th-placed Hull today could feasibly send Leeds third.
Here, upon landing at Elland Road, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up and confirmed line-ups followed by match updates, analysis and reaction as the Whites face the Tigers. New Whites midfielder Ao Tanaka is available for selection having completed his move to Leeds before yesterday’s 12 noon cut-off point, unlike the day’s final summer signing Isaac Schmidt. Fellow new faces Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon are also in contention to feature but Patrick Bamford and Dan James have already been ruled out due to hamstring injuries.
CHANCE HULL
30: Millar, again, in down the left, cross/shot gathered by Meslier but groans as Leeds give it away and Hull come again, crowd getting a bit restless
One too many for Rodon
29: Booked. Not a bad foul but totting up, not happy about it, fouled two men, over the back of them
Leeds clear
28: Hull forced all the way back and good pressing by Gruev almost gets him in. But Hull have responded here
Hull corner now
27: Millar causing bother down the left - again
Now Leeds get away with one
26: Ampadu catches Coyle late as Leeds look to clear but no free-kick. Coyle stays down. Ref getting some hammer after not giving a free kick for Rodon’s attempted clearance when he felt he was fouled by Bedia but it looked fair at first glance
CHANCE HULL, HUGE SAVE MESLIER
24: Rodon makes a mess of a clearance, wanted a free kick, Bedia is in but his rising shot is tipped over by Meslier, great save.
GOOOAAAAA.... no, offside
23: Gnonto converts at close range from the corner but is offside, followed in Struijk’s shot
Chance Leeds
22: Joseph in down the left, deflected cross is pushed over the bar by Pandur
Coyle does well
21: Against both Firpo and Solomon as he looks to clear, strong defending, wins a free kick after getting a kick from both of them
Hull taking a chance at the back
20: Very much looking to play out from the back but Leeds pressing them hard when they do and Joseph is getting very close to keeper Pandur when he gets the ball
Free kick wasted
18: Well over by Gruev, not even close
More Leeds pressure
17: Good spell of possession ends with Gnonto fouled on the edge of the box, 25 yards out maybe
Chance Hull, Leeds mix up
15: Meslier doesn’t come for the ball to a Hull cross when he could have, Rodon takes action and smashes it out for a throw and shakes his head.
Gnonto
13: Also looking very good in the early stages, popping up everywhere again, looks of full of confidence, Leeds really should be cooking with him on one side and Solomon on the other and Ramazani waiting in the wings - and James. Gnonto wins another corner which is cleared
CHANCE LEEDS
10: Solomon, of course, wins the ball from Coyle, Gnonto gets the chance to run at the defence, plays in Bogle down his right but pass a bit heavy, Bogle gets a shot away from a tight angle but hits the side netting
Chance!
9: Very neat feet by Joseph to play in Aaronson, a bit of a heavy touch in a crowded box and the chance is gone
Leeds pressure continues
8: Struijk slides in Firpo who wins a corner
Chance Leeds
5: Gnonto again involved, ball pulled back to Gruev whose strong shot from the edge of he box is well held by Pandur, not a bad effort, Hull then have their first attack but Struijk makes a good interception and is then fouled
