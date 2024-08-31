Leeds United v Hull City live: Updates from Elland Road with new boy full Whites debut

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The summer transfer window is finally shut – and Leeds United will now sign off for the September international break with this afternoon’s Championship visit of Hull City.

Both sides are unbeaten three games into the new league season although Hull sit on just three points following draws at home to Bristol City and Millwall, either side of another draw at Plymouth Argyle. Leeds bagged their first win of the new Championship campaign at the third attempt with last Friday night’s 2-0 victory at Sheffield Wednesday, putting Daniel Farke’s Whites five points and up to sixth place. Victory against 14th-placed Hull today could feasibly send Leeds third.