Leeds will be looking to resume winning ways after being held to a 2-2 draw in Friday night’s return to action at Watford, a result which kept Ipswich Town top of the division by a point. Second-placed Leeds are also a point ahead of third-placed Leicester City who have a game in hand.
Hull, meanwhile, suffered a Good Friday 2-0 reverse at home to Stoke City which left Liam Rosenior’s side in ninth place and six points off the play-offs but with a game in hand. Both Leeds and Hull will be without key men for Monday night’s showdown under the Elland Road lights and here we run through the team news from both camps.
1. Connor Roberts (out)
Roberts suffered a muscular injury during last week's Euros qualifier play-off defeat for Wales and Farke revealed after Friday's game at Watford that the full-back would be looking at around three weeks out. Photo: George Wood
2. Willy Gnonto (out)
It's a similar story for Gnonto who injured his hamstring playing for Italy, Farke revealing that Gnonto would be out for three weeks - perhaps even a few days more - following the results of the scan. Photo: George Wood
3. Pascal Struijk (out)
Struijk's season is over following surgery to mend fibre cartilage from his groin injury which has had the defender sidelined since Boxing Day. Photo: George Wood
4. Stuart Dallas (out)
Dallas remains on the long comeback trail from a femoral fracture. Photo: OLI SCARFF
5. Liam Delap (out)
Tigers striker Delap suffered a knee injury in January that was expected to keep him out for two to three months minimum. Photo: George Wood
6. Jacob Greaves (out)
Hull centre-back Greaves serves the second game of a two-match ban for amassing ten bookings before the cut off point. Photo: George Wood
