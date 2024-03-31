Leeds will be looking to resume winning ways after being held to a 2-2 draw in Friday night’s return to action at Watford, a result which kept Ipswich Town top of the division by a point. Second-placed Leeds are also a point ahead of third-placed Leicester City who have a game in hand.

Hull, meanwhile, suffered a Good Friday 2-0 reverse at home to Stoke City which left Liam Rosenior’s side in ninth place and six points off the play-offs but with a game in hand. Both Leeds and Hull will be without key men for Monday night’s showdown under the Elland Road lights and here we run through the team news from both camps.