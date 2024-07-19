Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United kicked off their pre-season preparations with a 3-0 win over Harrogate Town

Leeds United started their pre-season schedule with a comfortable 3-0 win over League Two neighbours Harrogate Town in North Yorkshire on Friday night. Junior Firpo scored the first goal of the Whites’ pre-season as he put Farke’s men ahead after 12 minutes on Friday night.

Firpo’s goal started with Illan Meslier as the goalkeeper played a lofted pass out towards the right with the ball worked into the box to allow Mateo Joseph to tee up Firpo for the close range finish.

It remained that way until half time, before Georginio Rutter made it 2-0 on the hour mark. Farke’s starting XI featured mostly senior stars as Illan Meslier, Junior Firpo, Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon were given the nod in defence alongside youngster James Debayo, while the likes of Dan James and Joel Piroe helped make up the starting line-up along with Rutter.

As the second half got underway, the Leeds boss made a raft of changes with Sam Byram, Charlie Crew, Karl Darlow, Joe Gelhardt, Willy Gnonto, Pascal Struijk and Crysencio Summerville introduced. And it was the latter who contributed to the second goal as he whipped a corner into the box which was only cleared to Rutter who wasted no time as he hammered the ball through a crowd of bodies from about 10 yards out.

And youngster Sam Chambers, who was introduced during the second half, capped victory with a fierce strike from the edge the area. The ball rebounded to the substitute and he took a touch to set himself before unleashing a powerful effort that squeezed under the Harrogate goalkeeper.

Brenden Aaronson and Max Wober were not involved due to their international commitments over the summer, while the latter’s future at Elland Road is unclear. Patrick Bamford was also absent as Farke prepares to take his side to Germany for behind-closed-door friendlies. Leeds round-off their run of friendly games against La Liga side Valencia on August 3.