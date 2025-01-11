Leeds United v Harrogate Town live: Updates from Elland Road, team news, 8 changes, return from injury boost, TV details
Here, upon landing at Elland Road, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up to the third round contest followed by in-game updates and then post-match analysis and reaction. The 5.45pm kick-off is being broadcast live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport Website.
Leeds United v Harrogate Town live
Town subs
71: Muldoon off for Folarin, Cornelius off for Taylor
CHANCE TOWN
70: Scramble in the box but Leeds clear for a throw
Town rally again
70: Rodon clears a long throw for a corner
Leeds corner wasted
68: Solomon delivery curls behind before reaching the box
Leeds subs
65: Struijk off for Rodon. Rothwell off for Tanaka.
Wasted counter
65: Joseph takes too long to play in Solomon and Town clear
Guilavogui again
64: One too many, another foul and he is booked, held back Muldoon, Town free kick coming into the box
At last, easy goal
60: Solomon skins Cornelius down the left, perfect cross into the middle and Ramazani can’t miss with a free header a few yards out, been a rocky ride this though
GOOOOAAAAALLLLL
RAMAZANI!!!!!!!!!
CHANCE TOWN
57: Fine closing down by Sutton on Ampadu, ball falls to March but Darlow makes a flying save to keep it out, Town boss Weaver thought that was in
CROSSBAR LEEDS
55: Solomon set up by Byram but shot skims off the bar and over
Claims for Town penalty again
54: Cross hits Struijk’s arm but it was in a ‘natural position’ so right decision
Yikes
53: Darlow completely spills it but Leeds clear as ball drops kindly for them
More Town pressure
52: Away end erupts as they win a corner - gulp
CHANCE TOWN
51: Counter three on three, Cornelius is slipped in but shot deflects off Struijk who goes flying in and Darlow saves
Poor pass
49: From Schmidt looking for Gnonto, too much on it and behind for a goal kick although Gnonto fouls so it’s a free kick
Side netting
48: Cross from Ramazani as he gets to the byline
Leeds chance
47: Ramazani ball over the top to Schmidt who is in the box but heavy touch and Town clear, Leeds immediately dominating possession
