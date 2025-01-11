Live

Leeds United v Harrogate Town live: Updates from Elland Road, team news, 8 changes, return from injury boost, TV details

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 11th Jan 2025, 14:15 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2025, 17:33 GMT
Leeds United welcome nearby neighbours Harrogate Town to Elland Road tonight as the FA Cup presents a first ever competitive meeting between the two sides.

Here, upon landing at Elland Road, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up to the third round contest followed by in-game updates and then post-match analysis and reaction. The 5.45pm kick-off is being broadcast live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport Website.

Leeds United v Harrogate Town live

19:13 GMT

Town subs

71: Muldoon off for Folarin, Cornelius off for Taylor

19:12 GMT

CHANCE TOWN

70: Scramble in the box but Leeds clear for a throw

19:12 GMT

Town rally again

70: Rodon clears a long throw for a corner

19:10 GMT

Leeds corner wasted

68: Solomon delivery curls behind before reaching the box

19:07 GMT

Leeds subs

65: Struijk off for Rodon. Rothwell off for Tanaka.

19:06 GMT

Wasted counter

65: Joseph takes too long to play in Solomon and Town clear

19:06 GMT

Guilavogui again

64: One too many, another foul and he is booked, held back Muldoon, Town free kick coming into the box

19:02 GMT

At last, easy goal

60: Solomon skins Cornelius down the left, perfect cross into the middle and Ramazani can’t miss with a free header a few yards out, been a rocky ride this though

19:01 GMT

GOOOOAAAAALLLLL

RAMAZANI!!!!!!!!!

18:59 GMT

CHANCE TOWN

57: Fine closing down by Sutton on Ampadu, ball falls to March but Darlow makes a flying save to keep it out, Town boss Weaver thought that was in

18:57 GMT

CROSSBAR LEEDS

55: Solomon set up by Byram but shot skims off the bar and over

18:56 GMT

Claims for Town penalty again

54: Cross hits Struijk’s arm but it was in a ‘natural position’ so right decision

18:55 GMT

Yikes

53: Darlow completely spills it but Leeds clear as ball drops kindly for them

18:54 GMT

More Town pressure

52: Away end erupts as they win a corner - gulp

18:54 GMT

CHANCE TOWN

51: Counter three on three, Cornelius is slipped in but shot deflects off Struijk who goes flying in and Darlow saves

18:51 GMTUpdated 18:52 GMT

Poor pass

49: From Schmidt looking for Gnonto, too much on it and behind for a goal kick although Gnonto fouls so it’s a free kick

18:50 GMT

Side netting

48: Cross from Ramazani as he gets to the byline

18:49 GMT

Leeds chance

47: Ramazani ball over the top to Schmidt who is in the box but heavy touch and Town clear, Leeds immediately dominating possession

