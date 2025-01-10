Leeds United v Harrogate Town injury news as fresh blows leave 8 out and 2 doubts but 3 men back

Leeds and Town sit at opposite ends of the EFL ladder, Daniel Farke’s Whites top of the Championship and Simon Weaver’s Town side fourth-bottom in League Two. Town were only promoted to the Football League in 2020 as National League play-offs winners with victory over Notts County.
Town have kept their necks well above water since and now face a first ever competitive fixture against illustrious nearby neighbours Leeds as United’s bid for promotion back to the Premier League temporarily pauses.
Whites boss Daniel Farke is likely to make plenty of changes for the fixture which Town approach following last weekend’s 2-0 victory at Barrow which marked a first win from their last eight games. Yet Farke and Weaver will be without eight players between them and two more are doubts. Here, we run through the injuries from both sides which also includes three men returning.
1. Pascal Struijk (back)
Starting with the positives, Whites centre-back Struijk - pictured above in rather warmer times - missed last weekend's clash at Hull City due to an ankle injury but the defender returned to training on Thursday and is back available for the cup clash. Photo: Richard Sellers
2. Ilia Gruev (back)
A huge and long-awaited Whites boost. Bulgarian international midfielder Gruev sustained a significant injury to his meniscus in October's 1-1 draw at Norwich City and required knee surgery. No set timescale was given for his return - just months as opposed to weeks - but the 24-year-old is now back in team training. Photo: Stu Forster
3. Junior Firpo (back)
Another big Whites boost, first choice left back Firpo suffered a serious hamstring injury in the 2-0 win at home to Derby County at the start of last month but he too returned to team training this week. Photo: Lewis Storey
4. Josh Falkingham (out)
The first of eight players out and a heart-breaking one for the former Leeds youngster and Town captain. Midfielder Falkingham suffered a serious lower leg injury in December’s 3-0 defeat at home to AFC Wimbledon and is expected to be facing 12 weeks out. Photo: Richard Sellers
5. George Thomson (out)
Experienced Town midfielder Thomson experienced an Achilles problem following his outing in August's clash against Bromley and the 32-year-old has not featured since. Weaver has confirmed that he remains out. Photo: Rhianna Chadwick
6. Liam Gibson (out)
Town left back Gibson tore his hamstring in October's clash against MK Dons and was ruled out until the new year. The 27-year-old remains sidelined. Photo: Richard Sellers
