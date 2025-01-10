Leeds United v Harrogate Town injury news as fresh blows leave 8 out and 2 doubts but 3 men back

Leeds and Town sit at opposite ends of the EFL ladder, Daniel Farke’s Whites top of the Championship and Simon Weaver’s Town side fourth-bottom in League Two . Town were only promoted to the Football League in 2020 as National League play-offs winners with victory over Notts County.

Town have kept their necks well above water since and now face a first ever competitive fixture against illustrious nearby neighbours Leeds as United’s bid for promotion back to the Premier League temporarily pauses.

Whites boss Daniel Farke is likely to make plenty of changes for the fixture which Town approach following last weekend’s 2-0 victory at Barrow which marked a first win from their last eight games. Yet Farke and Weaver will be without eight players between them and two more are doubts. Here, we run through the injuries from both sides which also includes three men returning.