Whites boss Jesse Marsch has four players currently sidelined in Adam Forshaw (hernia surgery), Archie Gray (fractured toe), Leo Hjelde (appendectomy) and longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture). There are also question marks about United’s current first choice left back Pascal Struijk who missed Thursday night’s 2-0 defeat at Leicester City having suffered a minor injury. Marsch is “hopeful” that the 23-year-old will return to face Fulham but could give no guarantees at his pre-match press conference.

Layvin Kurzawa (calf) and longer-term absentee Manor Solomon (knee) are currently sidelined for Fulham who have also been without Dutch international defender Kenny Tete of late but Tete could be in contention to return against the Whites. The defender started Fulham's first seven Premier League games of the season but the right back suffered a hamstring injury ahead of the hosting of Newcastle United at the start of the month and has not featured since.

Tete did not make the matchday squad for Thursday night's 3-0 win at home to Aston Villa but Cottagers boss Marco Silva has said that the 27-year-old is the closest of those players injured to being involved against Leeds. Fulham’s Whites loanee Dan James will be missing on Sunday as the Wales international is prevented from facing his parent side by the terms of his deal. Fulham will, though, have Nathaniel Chalobah back from suspension now that the midfielder has completed a three-match ban for his straight red card picked up in the defeat at home to Newcastle.