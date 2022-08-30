Leeds United v Everton team news: Patrick Bamford returns and signing makes full league debut

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bamford was taken off injured midway through the first-half of United’s second game of the season at Southampton and has not featured since due to a groin issue.

Whites boss Jesse Marsch said the striker would be “really close” to making a return against Everton and the forward is back amongst the substitutes for the 8pm kick-off at Elland Road in which summer signing Sinisterra makes his full league debut.

Sinisterra picked up a hamstring injury during United’s pre-season tour of Australia but has gradually featured more heavily from the bench in United’s last three league games.

The Colombian international also started last week’s Carabao Cup clash at home to Barnsley in which he scored and the winger was then brought on in the 59th minute of Saturday’s defeat at Brighton.

Three days later, Sinisterra makes his first league start and replaces Dan James who drops to the bench but captain Liam Cooper is once again not involved.

Cooper missed Saturday’s clash at Brighton after suffering a calf issue and again misses out.

Leo Hjelde drops off the bench whilst Luke Ayling, Junior Firpo and longer term absentee Stuart Dallas remain out injured although Ayling and Firpo are both close to making a return.

WELCOME RETURN: For Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Toffees boss Frank Lampard has made one change to his Everton side as Tom Davies replaced the injured Mason Holgate.

New striker signing Neal Maupay is not involved as the forward did not sign before the required 12pm Friday deadline considering yesterday was a Bank Holiday. Otherwise he would have been able to play.

Anthony Gordon, Demarai Gray and Dwight McNeil start as the front three.

Leeds United: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk; Adams, Roca; Sinisterra, Harrison; Aaronson, Rodrigo. Subs: Klaesson, Drameh, Klich, Forshaw, James, Summerville, Greenwood, Bamford, Gelhardt.

Everton: Pickford, Mykolenko, Tarkowski, Coady, Patterson, Davies, Iwobi, Onana, Gordon, McNeil, Gray. Subs: Begovic, Keane, Allan, Gomes, Coleman, Vinagre, Rondon, Mills, Welch.