Leeds United v Everton team news: Patrick Bamford returns and signing makes full league debut
Patrick Bamford returns to the Leeds United bench for Tuesday evening’s Premier League clash against Everton at Elland Road in which Luis Sinisterra makes his full league debut.
Bamford was taken off injured midway through the first-half of United’s second game of the season at Southampton and has not featured since due to a groin issue.
Whites boss Jesse Marsch said the striker would be “really close” to making a return against Everton and the forward is back amongst the substitutes for the 8pm kick-off at Elland Road in which summer signing Sinisterra makes his full league debut.
Sinisterra picked up a hamstring injury during United’s pre-season tour of Australia but has gradually featured more heavily from the bench in United’s last three league games.
Most Popular
-
1
Leeds United's predicted line-up to face Everton with change made after setback and Patrick Bamford decision
-
2
Leeds United's new predicted Premier League finish after major change and Everton forecast
-
3
Free-scoring Sonny Perkins sets high target after first Leeds United setback
-
4
Paul Merson and Chris Sutton agree in Leeds United v Everton score prediction
-
5
'I can't imagine how hard it must have been' - the family motive behind Leeds winger Jack Harrison's Qatar 2022 dream
The Colombian international also started last week’s Carabao Cup clash at home to Barnsley in which he scored and the winger was then brought on in the 59th minute of Saturday’s defeat at Brighton.
Three days later, Sinisterra makes his first league start and replaces Dan James who drops to the bench but captain Liam Cooper is once again not involved.
Cooper missed Saturday’s clash at Brighton after suffering a calf issue and again misses out.
Leo Hjelde drops off the bench whilst Luke Ayling, Junior Firpo and longer term absentee Stuart Dallas remain out injured although Ayling and Firpo are both close to making a return.
Toffees boss Frank Lampard has made one change to his Everton side as Tom Davies replaced the injured Mason Holgate.
New striker signing Neal Maupay is not involved as the forward did not sign before the required 12pm Friday deadline considering yesterday was a Bank Holiday. Otherwise he would have been able to play.
Anthony Gordon, Demarai Gray and Dwight McNeil start as the front three.
Leeds United: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk; Adams, Roca; Sinisterra, Harrison; Aaronson, Rodrigo. Subs: Klaesson, Drameh, Klich, Forshaw, James, Summerville, Greenwood, Bamford, Gelhardt.
Everton: Pickford, Mykolenko, Tarkowski, Coady, Patterson, Davies, Iwobi, Onana, Gordon, McNeil, Gray. Subs: Begovic, Keane, Allan, Gomes, Coleman, Vinagre, Rondon, Mills, Welch.
Referee: Darren England.