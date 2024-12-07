Leeds United v Derby County live: Updates from Elland Road as Storm Darragh hits, Junior Firpo injury blow, Max Wober and Joe Rodon strike
Here, upon landing at Elland Road, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by match updates and analysis before post-game reaction. The 12.30pm kick-off is being broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Willy Gnonto and Joe Rodon are both walking a disciplinary tightrope sitting on four yellow cards. Today’s match represents the threshold cut-off point but a caution for either against the Rams will mean a one-match ban for Tuesday night’s hosting of Middlesbrough.
Leeds United v Derby County live
Key Events
- 12.30pm kick-off at Elland Road
- Victory sends Leeds top
- Storm Darragh bringing 60mph winds and heavy rain
12.30pm, gulp, as Leeds face Derby at Elland Road
Good morning from Elland Road! Braced for Storm Darragh
'The calm before the storm' as they say
Storm update
No word of the game being in jeopardy or anything like that - the big news today clearly is that the Merseyside Derby is off. It’s eerily still here, raining but only very lightly and a light but chilly wind. That will soon change looking at the forecast and getting home will no doubt be interesting. Hopefully Leeds will be heading home with three points and top of the division. A big opening offered by Burnley’s draw with Boro last night - and with Sheffield United away at West Brom on Sunday afternoon. Team news when it lands at 11.30am - and weather/storm updates as and when needed. Firpo is a doubt so Wober at left back looks the most likely swap. Then there’s the usual conundrum of who starts out wide and up front. Ampadu back in training but has obviously only just returned, could make the bench though perhaps. Solomon in might be the call out wide, possibly for James. Close call again between Piroe and Joseph up tops with Bamford also in the mix. Piroe would be the gut feeling.
The forecast
SIXTY mph winds forecast at 1pm and 2pm, together with heavy rain - and that is then set to last for the rest of the day. At least we don’t have to get back from Blackburn this week.
Weather update
It’s still okay - windy though - but the wind chill factor is no joke, it’s like sitting next to a fridge freezer in the West Stand. Blowing in from right to left through the usual gap.
Arrivals
Derby players checking out the pitch
Is apparently here
Is also with the squad
The first Leeds player out to check out the pitch, had a few moments to himself, then joined by Piroe followed by James, Schmidt, Bogle - in a big jacket. That’s about it, the rest probably going to stay inside wisely. James doing a few pre-match duties.
Is here and kitted out so presumably will be starting.
Leeds team
Leeds United v Derby County: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Tanaka, Rothwell; James, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe.
Leeds bench
Leeds subs: Darlow, Schmidt, Wober, Ampadu, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Gnonto, Joseph, Bamford. #lufc
So one change
Solomon in for Gnonto who is benched. Ampadu on the bench.
Derby team
Warm ups
Getting underway
Predictions, a double-curse
Sobot and Smyth here in the press box both think 3-0 Leeds, the only other two predictions I have heard asking various folk are 2-0 Leeds and 2-1 Leeds. The Whites are long odds-on - again - at 4-11 - as short as 3-10 with some firms. That looks about right this time though, no disrespect to Derby but got to be winning this if you are looking for automatic promotion
Weather update
The rain is holding off but the wind has really picked up, can see the balls changing direction and swerving/holding up in the warm ups.