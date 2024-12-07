Leeds United v Derby County live: Updates from Elland Road as Storm Darragh hits, Junior Firpo injury blow, Max Wober and Joe Rodon strike

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 7th Dec 2024, 08:30 BST
Updated 7th Dec 2024, 13:29 BST
Leeds United have the chance to climb back into the Championship’s automatic promotion places in another lunchtime kick-off at home to Derby County today.

Here, upon landing at Elland Road, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by match updates and analysis before post-game reaction. The 12.30pm kick-off is being broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Willy Gnonto and Joe Rodon are both walking a disciplinary tightrope sitting on four yellow cards. Today’s match represents the threshold cut-off point but a caution for either against the Rams will mean a one-match ban for Tuesday night’s hosting of Middlesbrough.

Leeds United v Derby County live

Key Events

  • 12.30pm kick-off at Elland Road
  • Victory sends Leeds top
  • Storm Darragh bringing 60mph winds and heavy rain
Fri, 06 Dec, 2024, 15:28 BST

12.30pm, gulp, as Leeds face Derby at Elland Road

12.30pm, gulp, as Leeds face Derby at Elland Road

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 09:54 BST

Good morning from Elland Road! Braced for Storm Darragh

Good morning from Elland Road! Braced for Storm Darragh

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 09:54 BST

'The calm before the storm' as they say

The calm before the storm

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 10:05 BST

Storm update

No word of the game being in jeopardy or anything like that - the big news today clearly is that the Merseyside Derby is off. It’s eerily still here, raining but only very lightly and a light but chilly wind. That will soon change looking at the forecast and getting home will no doubt be interesting. Hopefully Leeds will be heading home with three points and top of the division. A big opening offered by Burnley’s draw with Boro last night - and with Sheffield United away at West Brom on Sunday afternoon. Team news when it lands at 11.30am - and weather/storm updates as and when needed. Firpo is a doubt so Wober at left back looks the most likely swap. Then there’s the usual conundrum of who starts out wide and up front. Ampadu back in training but has obviously only just returned, could make the bench though perhaps. Solomon in might be the call out wide, possibly for James. Close call again between Piroe and Joseph up tops with Bamford also in the mix. Piroe would be the gut feeling.

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 10:43 BST

The forecast

SIXTY mph winds forecast at 1pm and 2pm, together with heavy rain - and that is then set to last for the rest of the day. At least we don’t have to get back from Blackburn this week.

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 10:58 BST

Weather update

It’s still okay - windy though - but the wind chill factor is no joke, it’s like sitting next to a fridge freezer in the West Stand. Blowing in from right to left through the usual gap.

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 10:59 BST

Arrivals

Derby players checking out the pitch

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 10:59 BST

Firpo

Is apparently here

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 11:08 BST

AMPADU

Is also with the squad

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 11:13 BST

Ampadu

The first Leeds player out to check out the pitch, had a few moments to himself, then joined by Piroe followed by James, Schmidt, Bogle - in a big jacket. That’s about it, the rest probably going to stay inside wisely. James doing a few pre-match duties.

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 11:27 BST

Firpo

Is here and kitted out so presumably will be starting.

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 11:31 BST

Leeds team

Leeds United v Derby County: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Tanaka, Rothwell; James, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe.

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 11:33 BST

Leeds bench

Leeds subs: Darlow, Schmidt, Wober, Ampadu, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Gnonto, Joseph, Bamford. #lufc

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 11:33 BST

So one change

Solomon in for Gnonto who is benched. Ampadu on the bench.

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 11:34 BST

Derby team

Derby team

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 11:38 BST

Warm ups

Getting underway

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 12:07 BST

Predictions, a double-curse

Sobot and Smyth here in the press box both think 3-0 Leeds, the only other two predictions I have heard asking various folk are 2-0 Leeds and 2-1 Leeds. The Whites are long odds-on - again - at 4-11 - as short as 3-10 with some firms. That looks about right this time though, no disrespect to Derby but got to be winning this if you are looking for automatic promotion

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 12:13 BST

Weather update

The rain is holding off but the wind has really picked up, can see the balls changing direction and swerving/holding up in the warm ups.

