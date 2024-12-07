No word of the game being in jeopardy or anything like that - the big news today clearly is that the Merseyside Derby is off. It’s eerily still here, raining but only very lightly and a light but chilly wind. That will soon change looking at the forecast and getting home will no doubt be interesting. Hopefully Leeds will be heading home with three points and top of the division. A big opening offered by Burnley’s draw with Boro last night - and with Sheffield United away at West Brom on Sunday afternoon. Team news when it lands at 11.30am - and weather/storm updates as and when needed. Firpo is a doubt so Wober at left back looks the most likely swap. Then there’s the usual conundrum of who starts out wide and up front. Ampadu back in training but has obviously only just returned, could make the bench though perhaps. Solomon in might be the call out wide, possibly for James. Close call again between Piroe and Joseph up tops with Bamford also in the mix. Piroe would be the gut feeling.