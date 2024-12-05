Leeds United v Derby County injury news as fresh blows leave 6 out and 1 doubt but 2 back

2 . David Ozoh (out)

A fresh blow for the Rams. Nineteen-year-old Crystal Palace loanee centre midfielder Ozoh suffered a hamstring injury in September's 1-0 win at home to Cardiff City and then damaged his quad muscle at the end of last month as he neared a return. Boss Paul Warne then said at the start of last week that Ozoh had trained but not a full session. The midfielder was not part of the matchday squad for last weekend's defeat to Sheffield Wednesday and Warne has now admitted that his recovery is taking longer than envisaged. Now ruled out of this weekend's clash at Elland Road. Photo: Michael Regan