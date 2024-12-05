Leeds United v Derby County injury news as fresh blows leave 6 out and 1 doubt but 2 back

Daniel Farke’s Whites fell out of the Championship’s automatic promotion places on the back of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers and will return to action with Saturday’s 12.30pm kick-off at home to the Rams. Derby were in action on Sunday afternoon, Paul Warne’s side falling to a gut-wrenching 2-1 defeat at home to Sheffield Wednesday for whom Jamal Lowe struck a 94th-minute winner.
It all means Leeds and Derby will both be looking to bounce back from defeats this weekend – and both teams will have key men missing. Farke and his opposite number Warne both held their pre-match press conferences on Thursday, both revealing details of fresh blows but also good news of two men returning. Here, we run through the team news from both sides.
1. Junior Firpo (doubt)
A fresh doubt. Whites boss Daniel Farke revealed at Thursday's pre-match press conference that there were question marks about Firpo following a hit on his foot in training. Firpo was unavailable to train on Thursday. Farke said: "It will be a late call if he's to be available." Photo: Ian Hodgson
2. David Ozoh (out)
A fresh blow for the Rams. Nineteen-year-old Crystal Palace loanee centre midfielder Ozoh suffered a hamstring injury in September's 1-0 win at home to Cardiff City and then damaged his quad muscle at the end of last month as he neared a return. Boss Paul Warne then said at the start of last week that Ozoh had trained but not a full session. The midfielder was not part of the matchday squad for last weekend's defeat to Sheffield Wednesday and Warne has now admitted that his recovery is taking longer than envisaged. Now ruled out of this weekend's clash at Elland Road. Photo: Michael Regan
3. Ebou Adams (out)
Rams midfielder Adams picked up a fifth booking of the season in Sunday's defeat to Sheffield Wednesday and must now serve a one-match ban. Photo: Nathan Stirk
4. Ryan Nyambe (out)
Derby's sole longer term absentee, the 26-year-old Namibia international defender damaging the posterior ligament in his knee during October's 1-1 draw at Millwall and looking at four to six months out. Photo: Cameron Smith
5. Jake Rooney (out/doubt)
Young Rams defender Rooney has been out with a knee injury although the 21-year-old has now had a few outings of late for Derby's under-21s. Photo: Clive Mason
6. Sam Byram (out)
Byram suffered a hamstring injury in last week's victory at home to Luton Town in which he was subbed for Max Wober just before the hour mark. The full-back then had a scan and was a doubt for the weekend clash at Blackburn. Byram failed to make the matchday squad but his injury is only thought to be a minor one. Nonetheless, it's enough to make him a doubt. Photo: Ian Hodgson