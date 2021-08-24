Leeds United v Crewe Alexandra: When is kick-off? How can I follow the game? When is the next round draw?

Tonight Leeds United take on Crewe Alexandra as they begin their Carabao Cup campaign.

The Whites will hunt their first win of the season after recording one draw and one loss in the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men will be looking to go one better than last season’s Carabao Cup run, which ended in Round Two when the Whites lost out to Hull City on penalties.

Here’s what you need to know about Leeds’ first knock-out game of the season:

When is kick-off?

Leeds United will kick off at Elland Road against Crewe Alexandra at 19:45 on Tuesday evening.

Leeds United players celebrate Mateusz Klich's equaliser against Everton.

How can I follow the game?

Tickets to attend the match are now sold out. The club have asked that, due to the volume of recent sales, those attending the game collect their tickets as soon as possible to avoid large queues ahead of kick-off.

The tie will not be screened on LUTV or mainstream channels, but you can follow the action on the YEP’s live blog which will have all the updates from line-up announcements right through to the final whistle.

Who are Crewe Alexandra?

Luke Ayling battles Demarai Gray.

This season Crewe Alexandra compete in League One.

They have lost three of their first four League One fixtures, with their only win of the season so far coming against League Two outfit Hartlepool United, who they beat 1-0 to qualify for the next stage of the Carabao Cup.

Now the Railwaymen, as they are affectionately known due to Crewe’s links with the railway industry, face Leeds United in the second round of the competition.

What are the Carabao Cup rules?

Teammates console Jamie Shackleton after he misses his penalty against Hull City in the Carabao Cup.

Bielsa will be allowed to name up to seven substitutes, down from the nine permitted in Premier League fixtures, of which three may appear in the match.

Until round five of the competition, it’ll be straight to penalties if it’s all square at 90 minutes.

When is the draw for the next round?

Should Leeds be successful in progressing to the next round, they’ll find out their next opponents on Wednesday 25th August.

The Round Three draw will take place live after the final whistle in the West Brom v Arsenal tie, which will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event.