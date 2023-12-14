Leeds United v Coventry City injury news as 8 out and 1 doubt

Leeds United are back in action on Saturday, welcoming Coventry City to Elland Road as they look to bounce back from a defeat last time out. Daniel Farke 's men slipped 10 points behind Ipswich Town in second place after losing to Sunderland during the week.

They now prepare to welcome a Coventry side that has struggled to live up to the standards of last season so far, currently sitting in 14th place. As preparations ramp up for the clash, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding both teams, with Leeds suffering a number of blows of late.