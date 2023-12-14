Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Leeds United v Coventry City injury news as 8 out and 1 doubt

All the latest injury news surrounding Leeds United and Coventry City as the two teams prepare to face off.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 14th Dec 2023, 18:41 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 18:51 GMT

Leeds United are back in action on Saturday, welcoming Coventry City to Elland Road as they look to bounce back from a defeat last time out. Daniel Farke's men slipped 10 points behind Ipswich Town in second place after losing to Sunderland during the week.

They now prepare to welcome a Coventry side that has struggled to live up to the standards of last season so far, currently sitting in 14th place. As preparations ramp up for the clash, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding both teams, with Leeds suffering a number of blows of late.

Tavares is out until some time in January.

1. Fabio Tavares - Out

Tavares is out until some time in January.

Photo Sales
Palmer is out until later this month with a groin injury.

2. Kasey Palmer - Out

Palmer is out until later this month with a groin injury.

Photo Sales
Kelly will be hoping to return from a hamstring injury here.

3. Liam Kelly - Doubt

Kelly will be hoping to return from a hamstring injury here.

Photo Sales
Byram will be out for three weeks with a hamstring injury.

4. Sam Byram - Out

Byram will be out for three weeks with a hamstring injury.

Photo Sales
Cooper is out until later this month with a hamstring injury.

5. Liam Cooper - Out

Cooper is out until later this month with a hamstring injury.

Photo Sales
Gelhardt will be out until towards the end of the month with a hip issue.

6. Joe Gelhardt - Out

Gelhardt will be out until towards the end of the month with a hip issue.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Coventry CityElland RoadSunderlandIpswich TownDaniel Farke