Leeds United v Coventry City: Daniel Farke press conference live, injury updates with quartet out
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds will be looking to bounce back from Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat at Sunderland which ended a seven-game unbeaten run and has left the third-placed Whites ten points adrift of the division’s automatic promotion places. United are now ten points behind second-placed Ipswich Town and there is now an 11-point gap to leaders Leicester City after midweek wins for both the Tractor Boys and Foxes. For Leeds, a Saturday 3pm visit of 14th-placed Coventry is next, ahead of which Farke is holding his pre-match press conference at 1.30pm from Thorp Arch today.
Sam Byram (hamstring), Junior Firpo (hamstring), Jamie Shackleton (glute) and longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture) are all out for Leeds and an injuries update is likely to be top of the bill. Here, we will bring you all of the top news followed by a transcript of every word from United’s German manager. A fifth absentee is Ian Poveda who is away on international duty with Colombia.
Leeds United v Coventry City: Daniel Farke press conference live
1.30pm
For Daniel Farke's pre-Coventry presser from Thorp Arch. We will have all the news here.