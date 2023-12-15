Leeds will be looking to bounce back from Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat at Sunderland which ended a seven-game unbeaten run and has left the third-placed Whites ten points adrift of the division’s automatic promotion places. United are now ten points behind second-placed Ipswich Town and there is now an 11-point gap to leaders Leicester City after midweek wins for both the Tractor Boys and Foxes. For Leeds, a Saturday 3pm visit of 14th-placed Coventry is next, ahead of which Farke is holding his pre-match press conference at 1.30pm from Thorp Arch today.