Leeds United v Chelsea team news: One change as Patrick Bamford misses out
Patrick Bamford misses out as boss Jesse Marsch makes one change to his Leeds United side for Sunday afternoon’s Premier League clash against historic rivals Chelsea at Elland Road (kick-off 2pm).
Bamford was withdrawn midway through the first half of last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Southampton, after which Marsch said the Whites no 9 had felt a little tightness in his abductor.
The striker then revealed on this week’s Official Leeds United Podcast that he had a slight groin injury and would likely miss Sunday’s game against the Blues but Marsch said the forward still had a chance of featuring against the Blues and that a decision would be taken on Saturday.
Bamford, though, is not part of the matchday squad and Dan James comes into the XI for the only change made to the side, featuring in a side that also includes Jack Harrison, Brenden Aaronson and Rodrigo as the attacking options.
Most Popular
-
1
Leeds United 3 Chelsea 0: Graham Smyth's player ratings and match pictures as Whites blitz Blues
-
2
'Totally cheap and unnecessary' - Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel not crediting Leeds United for Elland Road win
-
3
Leeds United fans deliver 'split' verdict on Whites win against Chelsea
-
4
Leeds United 'reject new bid' in excess of £20m for in-form attacker despite improved offer
-
5
'Americans can play too' - Leeds United star's defiant message after Chelsea win
Summer signing Luis Sinisterra is once again on the bench.
Marsch was without five other first team players for last weekend’s clash at St Mary’s for which Joe Gelhardt, Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling, Junior Firpo and longer term absentee Stuart Dallas were all injured.
Gelhardt and Cooper both trained this week but only Gelhardt makes the bench.
Ayling and Firpo are nearing their returns but remain out along with longer term absentee Dallas.
Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has made one change to his Chelsea side for whom former Leeds target Conor Gallagher replaces the injured N'Golo Kante in midfield.
Leeds United: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk; Adams, Roca; James, Harrison, Aaronson, Rodrigo. Subs: Klaesson, Hjelde, Drameh, Klich, Forshaw, Greenwood, Summerville, Sinisterra, Gelhardt.
Chelsea: Mendy; James, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly; Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Jorginho (c), Cucurella; Mount, Sterling, Havertz. Substitutes: Kepa, Chilwell, Ampadu, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Chukwuemeka, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Ziyech.
Referee: Stuart Attwell.