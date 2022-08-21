Leeds United v Chelsea team news: One change as Patrick Bamford misses out

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bamford was withdrawn midway through the first half of last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Southampton, after which Marsch said the Whites no 9 had felt a little tightness in his abductor.

The striker then revealed on this week’s Official Leeds United Podcast that he had a slight groin injury and would likely miss Sunday’s game against the Blues but Marsch said the forward still had a chance of featuring against the Blues and that a decision would be taken on Saturday.

Bamford, though, is not part of the matchday squad and Dan James comes into the XI for the only change made to the side, featuring in a side that also includes Jack Harrison, Brenden Aaronson and Rodrigo as the attacking options.

Summer signing Luis Sinisterra is once again on the bench.

Marsch was without five other first team players for last weekend’s clash at St Mary’s for which Joe Gelhardt, Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling, Junior Firpo and longer term absentee Stuart Dallas were all injured.

Gelhardt and Cooper both trained this week but only Gelhardt makes the bench.

Ayling and Firpo are nearing their returns but remain out along with longer term absentee Dallas.

STARTING: Leeds United's Dan James. Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has made one change to his Chelsea side for whom former Leeds target Conor Gallagher replaces the injured N'Golo Kante in midfield.

Leeds United: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk; Adams, Roca; James, Harrison, Aaronson, Rodrigo. Subs: Klaesson, Hjelde, Drameh, Klich, Forshaw, Greenwood, Summerville, Sinisterra, Gelhardt.

Chelsea: Mendy; James, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly; Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Jorginho (c), Cucurella; Mount, Sterling, Havertz. Substitutes: Kepa, Chilwell, Ampadu, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Chukwuemeka, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Ziyech.