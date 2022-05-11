Leeds United v Chelsea team news: Four changes, youngster makes full league debut

Liam Cooper, Rodrigo and Pascal Struijk all come back into the side as Joe Gelhardt, Mateusz Klich, Junior Firpo and the suspended Luke Ayling all drop out.

Gelhardt, Klich and Firpo are all on the bench which again features 16-year-old Archie Gray.

Ayling is now serving a three-game ban for his straight-red card picked up in Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Arsenal meaning his season is now over.

Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw, Crysencio Summerville and Tyler Roberts are all out for the season while Patrick Bamford continues on the comeback trail from his ruptured plantar fascia.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has made four changes to his side as class act Jorginho returns from injury as captain.

Trevoh Chalobah, Andreas Christensen and Mason Mount also come into the XI as Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva and Timo Werner all drop to the bench.

N'Golo Kante has failed to make it and he joins Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi as absentees.

CRUNCH TIME: Leeds United arrive at Elland Road for Wednesday night's clash against Chelsea. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Leeds United: Meslier, Cooper, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Phillips, Bate, Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo, James. Subs: Klaesson, Firpo, Hjelde, Cresswell, Shackleton, Klich, Gray, Gelhardt, Greenwood.

Chelsea: Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Pulisic, Lukaku, Mount. Subs: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Thiago Silva, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Havertz, Werner, Ziyech.