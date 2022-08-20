Leeds United v Chelsea highlights: Whites go three games unbeaten with a 3-0 victory

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jesse Marsch’s first fresh campaign as United boss has got off to a positive start, as the signings brought in to strengthen the Whites squad have gelled with the old guard to produce an unbeaten start to the season.

Leeds were disappointed to throw away a two-goal lead to draw at Southampton last weekend, but the four-point haul the West Yorkshire side have taken from their first two games leaves them in sixth place.

Chelsea have matched the Whites’ form, claiming a 1-0 win over Everton on the opening day before surrendering their own lead to tie with Tottenham Hotspur at home last Sunday.

Thomas Tuchel will be without key player N’Golo Kanté, who hobbled off with a thigh issue at the end of the Spurs game, while Mateo Kovačić and Armando Broja are also set to miss out.

Marsch, meanwhile, could call upon Joe Gelhardt again after the young striker was absent from St Mary’s with a dead leg, though Patrick Bamford is likely to be counted out with a groin injury, joining Junior Firpo, Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas on the list of absentees.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Brenden Aaronson of Leeds United celebrates scoring their side's first goal during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Chelsea FC at Elland Road on August 21, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)