Leeds United v Chelsea highlights: Whites go three games unbeaten with a 3-0 victory
Leeds United host old rivals Chelsea for their third fixture of the Premier League season.
Jesse Marsch’s first fresh campaign as United boss has got off to a positive start, as the signings brought in to strengthen the Whites squad have gelled with the old guard to produce an unbeaten start to the season.
Leeds were disappointed to throw away a two-goal lead to draw at Southampton last weekend, but the four-point haul the West Yorkshire side have taken from their first two games leaves them in sixth place.
Chelsea have matched the Whites’ form, claiming a 1-0 win over Everton on the opening day before surrendering their own lead to tie with Tottenham Hotspur at home last Sunday.
Thomas Tuchel will be without key player N’Golo Kanté, who hobbled off with a thigh issue at the end of the Spurs game, while Mateo Kovačić and Armando Broja are also set to miss out.
Marsch, meanwhile, could call upon Joe Gelhardt again after the young striker was absent from St Mary’s with a dead leg, though Patrick Bamford is likely to be counted out with a groin injury, joining Junior Firpo, Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas on the list of absentees.
Stay up to date with all the build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction here.
Leeds United v Chelsea LIVE
Last updated: Sunday, 21 August, 2022, 17:10
- Both sides defend their unbeaten start to the season
- Sixth-placed Leeds are level on points with seventh-placed Chelsea
- Kick off at 2pm
Graham Smyth’s player ratings are in:
Rodrigo stays top
Rodrigo is still the Premier League’s leading goalscorer after he bagged his fourth of the season this afternoon. Aleksandar Mitrovic and Wilfried Zaha sit just behind on three each.
Don’t rub your eyes
The Premier League table makes for happy viewing for Leeds fans. United are second, and they can only drop as low as third this weekend if Manchester City avoid defeat at Newcastle United in the 4.30pm kick off. Some start to the season for Jesse Marsch’s men.
Marsch is giving out Leeds salutes like they’re going out of fashion. Ayling and Cooper are congratulating players as they head down the tunnel. The crowd are absolutely pumped.
FULL TIME
Leeds beat Chelsea 3-0. Mega.
The Sky Sports camera crew are getting into place for the final whistle handshake...
The fourth official is getting an earful from Tuchel
Three minutes added on
High standards
Comfortable lead and not much left on the clock - but Marsch is still giving it everything from his technical box.
Change for Chelsea
Sterling is replaced by Azpilicueta.